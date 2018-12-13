Karl’s shock wedding backflip

"There is no media deal. Don't believe everything you read."

So said Karl Stefanovic 10 months ago in an interview with Nine's TheFix, publicly insisting that he and fiance Jasmine Yarbrough had no intention of willingly splashing their wedding across the cover of a magazine.

The couple got married in a lavish Mexican ceremony on Sunday - and are today on the cover of this week's issue of Who Magazine.

"EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS - Jasmine and Karl's magical Mexico wedding," the cover trumpets, promising readers "all the details: The dress, the guests and their private moment before the ceremony."

Karl and Jasmine on the cover of Who magazine. Picture: Who

Inside, the first nine pages of the magazine are dedicated to the couple's wedding, with more than a dozen exclusive photos from the ceremony, the reception and even Jasmine's preparations as she and her bridesmaids dressed for the ceremony.

Who's editor, Keshnee Kemp, was a guest at the wedding, and explains her connection to the couple in an editor's letter penned from Los Cabos, Mexico: "I've known Jasmine and her family my entire life - we grew up together in Queensland," she writes.

Inside, Kemp shares intimate details from the celebrations, including a quote from the bride herself: "It's been such a big year. To end it surrounded by so much love is a reminder of what's important. And what's important are the people you love, who love you back," Yarbrough tells the mag.

Who editor Keshnee Kemp (left) at the wedding. Picture: Instagram

The couple's decision to allow Who exclusive on-the-ground coverage of their wedding comes as something of a surprise, and not just because of Stefanovic's previous public denials of a media deal.

The Today host has had a fraught relationship with several of Australia's weekly celeb magazines, publicly slamming both Woman's Day and New Idea (owned by the same parent company as Who) in the past six months over their coverage of his personal life.

Karl's backflip comes after his ex-wife, Cassandra Thorburn, faced scrutiny over an alleged interview she gave with New Idea over the weekend in which she was quoted as calling her ex a "fake" with a "narcissism" problem.

Thorburn vehemently denied giving the quotes, but The Daily Telegraph yesterday "irrefutably verified" that she had.

Who magazine declined to comment.