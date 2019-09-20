Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Bong or bomb
Offbeat

'Is there a bong or a bomb in town?'

Marc Stapelberg
by
20th Sep 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:37 AM

IS THERE a bong or a bomb?

That may well have been the question on every Mullumbimby local's mind yesterday, when police locked down streets around the Commonwealth Bank and council chambers after an improvised explosive device was found in a laneway.

An exclusion zone was set up and the bomb squad was called in, and a shirtless Jacob Stewart couldn't resist conveying his shock to the local media.

He grabbed a Channel 7 microphone and said the whole drama was a "bit of an actual shock".

"It's just like, whoa, someone's actually put a bomb in Mullumbimby, that's actually quite unbelievable," he told news crews.

"It's actually quite shocking.

"I mean, I've heard of bongs in Mullumbimby but definitely not bombs.

"That's what I said to the police officer, I'm like, 'is there a bong or a bomb in the town?'

"I mean, that's unreal.

"Oh well, blessed be, I really hope this gets dealt with and no-one's injured and, like, hurt.

"This is my peaceful paradise, and something like that, it's a bit of actual shock. Holy crap."

More Stories

Show More
bomb bomb squad bong editors picks lockdown mullumbimby
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FATAL: Man dies after boat capsizes off Coffs Coast

    premium_icon FATAL: Man dies after boat capsizes off Coffs Coast

    News “What started as something so simple like a day on the water has unfortunately turned to tragedy.”

    • 20th Sep 2019 9:22 AM
    Anxiety over climate change paralysing kids as young as 10

    premium_icon Anxiety over climate change paralysing kids as young as 10

    News Children fearing end of the world because of 'eco anxiety'

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    Developer explains move to make cafe a child care centre

    premium_icon Developer explains move to make cafe a child care centre

    Business Cougle Investments responds to community concerns