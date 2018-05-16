IKEA is selling some surprising new items

IF THERE'S one thing we love, it's a good collaboration.

People have gone wild in the past for Target's fashion collaborations with international designers such as Missoni and Stella McCartney and now it seems that IKEA is capitalising on the collab craze.

Their latest venture is a partnership with Chris Stamp's LA-based fashion label Stampt and freelance designer Maja Ganszyniec for a limited edition collection: SPÄNST.

Founder of the Stampt streetwear label, Chris Stamp.

The collection is a departure from IKEA's transitional Scandi style ... for one, the collection includes a skateboard and a basketball hoop:

The SPÄNST skateboard features graphic design from Maja Ganszyniec, $99.

"Inspired by street fashion and an active lifestyle, SPÄNST features furniture, accessories and items for storing, displaying and organising some of your most prized possessions at home," reads the press material.

The clothing rack ($229) is designed to put your favourite fashion on show.

Ganszyniec and Stamp say they were inspired by the sports industry and the "conscious consumer" - people who are not only concerned with what they wear, but also how to collect and display those items.

So among the items in the collection you'll find a mesh wardrobe, transparent shoeboxes and a shoe rack for displaying skateboards and/or footwear.

This new piece doubles as a shoe and skateboard rack.

"As a fashion designer, I know that people want to show other people their clothes, shoes and accessories. Why spend a lot on a pair of sneakers and hide them in the closet?" says Stamp.

A high desk ($399) enables an individual to work standing up, or use the standing support stool ($99).

Fans of Chris Stamp's clothing designs will also get to indulge in their love of fashion. A cap ($9.99), T-shirt ($14.99) and hoodie ($39.99) are also included in the IKEA range.

There's also a great duffel bag, notebooks, a water bottle and laundry bag.

The SPÄNST duffel bag, $49.99.

Stamp says "fashion and furniture are different animals but the creative process is similar". "Design no matter the medium is always about finding the right solution to a challenge," he said. "Feeling inspired by the environment around me and my team is an essential part of my creative process."

Part of the philosophy is that your prized fashion deserves to be seen in the home.

When asked about his favourite item in the collection, Stamp name checks the LED light stick - a minimal, stylish lamp that can be clipped on to the wall, or leaned against it.

"The light is just an awesome piece. You can use it in so many different realms, and the fact that you can charge it with your USB makes it really flexible - whether it's on your wall with your smartphone adaptor or with your computer."

The mesh wardrobe, standing desk, USB light sticks and transparent shoe boxes.

The IKEA SPÄNST collection will be available in Australian stores from May 28.

The SPÄNST basketball hoop and ball, $49.