'Special moment': Dog aids boy's recovery after crash

ANIMAL THERAPY: Harrison McGuire with Ginger a therapy dog at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital Brisbane Jennifer McGuire

THREE days after breaking his neck Harrison McGuire was lying heavily sedated in a hospital bed in The Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane.

His mother Jenny McGuire admitted his recovery didn't seem to be going anywhere at this stage.

On September 4 the 12-year-old broke his neck after falling from his bicycle.

"He hadn't improved, he was in too much pain," she said.

"All the body's nerves go through that part of the spine.

"He had pins and needles all over, but all his muscles were spasming, he was contorting and shrinking up.

"His entire body was going into overload, if a butterfly had landed on his skin he would have screamed."

The doctors prescribed pain killers and muscle relaxants.

"During that time they had sandbags and tape keeping his head stable.

That morning Mrs McGuire was asked if her son wanted some animal therapy.

"He was drugged to the eyeballs to keep him sleeping," she said.

"I said no, because Harrison wasn't in a good way, and I thought they'd put some fluffy little yapper on the bed that he wouldn't really be interested in anyway because we've got two red border collies at home.

"But when I saw this magnificently groomed border collie wander past I immediately changed my mind.

The dog, Ginger, hopped up on a chair next to Harrison's bed and Mrs McGuire woke him up and placed his hand on her fur.

"It was such a special moment," she said.

"The best part was he smiled and in spite of the pins and needles he said he could feel Ginger's fur and it felt like his dog Iggy.

"It was amazing."