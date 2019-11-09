Theo's disappearance captivates Australia in new podcast

Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on May 31.

IT'S almost six months since Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez disappeared from Byron Bay without a trace.

The mystery surrounding his last movements before he vanished has captivated the country, and now the timeline is unfolding in podcast called The Lighthouse.

The Australian's national crime correspondent, David Murray, created the podcast at the request of the 18-year-old's family.

Theo was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkey's bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay, about 11.30pm on May 31.

The following afternoon his phone pinged against a cellphone tower in the vicinity of the Byron Bay Lighthouse.

A full land, sea and air search and investigation was launched by police, however nothing was ever discovered.

The community also rallied to assist with the search, with dozens volunteering time every day for months on end.

In the first podcast episode, Theo's family speaks of CCTV footage they saw from a petrol station they believe proves he returned in the direction of his accommodation after leaving the nightclub.

The family remain hopeful they'll find Theo, or at least answers as to how he disappeared.

A new episode is expected to be delivered each week, with more information about Theo's disappearance.

In September, police referred the case to the NSW Coroner after concluding a four-month search for Theo.