Their accents and their complexions gave them away

BE WARNED: Don't get called out by dodgy Irish scammers like this couple did in Sydney. Daily Telegraph

MAL Gordon and Peter Hodges are great mates and always look out for each other.

Mal lives with his elderly mother Peggy in Pacific Ave, Park Beach.

This morning when he headed off for a game of golf, Mal asked Peter to come around and keep Peggy company.

Peter wasn't the only one who came around today.

"It was around 10.30am, I was looking after Mal's mum and there was a knock at the door,” Peter said.

"A couple of blokes with strong Irish accents were holding a bunch of pamphlets and saying they could fix the roof.

"He didn't look much like a roofer to me.

"I told him there was nothing wrong with the roof so then they said they could do the driveway or any other jobs around the place.

"When I told him this was my mate's place and that Mal is a builder they quickly shut up shop and went off.”

Peter noticed the men knocking on a neighbour's door who had gone out for the day.

"When they didn't get an answer there they quickly moved on and just kept working their way down the street.”

It is unusual for local, qualified, reputable tradespeople to door knock offering a wide range of services. Mal and Peter are telling their story to urge people to be wary of people knocking on the door offering to do unsolicited building work.

"They were friendly, not aggressive, but I just had the feeling something wasn't right just by the way they were acting. I got the feeling they could have been scammers.”