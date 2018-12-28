The year that was in sport - September

DREAM TEAM: The Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club were well represented at the ITU World Triathlon.

SEPTEMBER

SIX members of the Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club were selected to represent the Australian team at the ITU World Triathlon on the Gold Coast.

CORINDI Beach kickboxer Jemma Byard claimed the Queensland WBC super featherweight title after winning a split decision against Bek Scacheri.

THE Sawtell-Toormina Saints made history by claiming a record tenth premiership in the AFL North Coast competition. The Saints defeated The Coffs Harbour Breakers by 23 points in the grand final. The Sawtell-Toormina Saints women's team also won the inaugural AFL North Coast Women's flag.

FORMER Olympian Steve Moneghetti showed he still had it when he won the Mike Blewitt Ford 10km and Southern Cross University 5km runs at the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival. In the Beachside Radiology Half Marathon, Clare Palmer won the women's event while Clint Rowlings won the men's.

THE Boambee Bombers concluded a brilliant season by claiming victory the C.ex Group Men's Premier League Grand Final. The team went undefeated throughout 2018, and won a deserving title after beating a brave Coffs United 3-0 in the decider. The Boambee Eagles women's also had an unbeaten season, winning the women's first division grand final 8-2 over the Woolgoolga Wildcats.

ST JOHN Paul College student Asher Fawle travelled to Bunbury to compete in the Cycling Australia Junior Road Nationals Championships. The 14-year-old represented NSW in the U15s time trial, 40km road race and criterium.

THE All Stars were too strong for the Dodgers in the Coffs Harbour Baseball final, with the match recognised as one of the most entertaining finals in the competition's history.

NEARLY 2000 visitors came to the region for the AFL Masters Carnival, which was contested by teams from across the country. It's estimated the event injected more than $2.5 million into the local economy.

AFTER a two-year absence, boxing returned to Coffs Harbour with a fight night held at the racing club. The 17-bout card included fighters from all over NSW, with local Mick Magnay winning the vacant NSW welterweight title after earning a decision win over David Littlefield of Orange.