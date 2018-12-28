Menu
DAWN OF A NEW ERA: Coffs Harbour Comets' home, Geoff King Motors Oval, will get better lighting thanks to a State Government grant.
Sport

The year that was in sport - October

Sam Flanagan
by
28th Dec 2018
OCTOBER

SAWTELL BMX Club was the toast of the region after two of its riders, Kye Raid and Steve Longhurst, claimed state titles at Castle Hill.

GEOFF King Motors Oval gained a $318,000 grant from the State Government, to be put towards new lighting at the facility. The light towers will allow the Coffs Harbour Comets to host night games in 2019.

THE region received a boost for next year, with the Federation Internationale de I'Automobile announcing the World Rally Championship would remain on the Coffs Coast next year.

HAVING played the sport for less than three weeks, Coffs City United Lionesses goalkeeper Lana Townsend was selected to play futsal for Australia. Lana will travel to the UK in April to wear the green and gold.

FORMER Coffs Coast local Matt Model claimed two silver medals at the Invictus Games in Sydney. The 33-year-old came second in the men's IR6 four-minute endurance row and IR6 one-minute sprint.

JUNIOR hockey player Breah Fischer claimed a gold medal at the National Hockey Championships in Hobart. Breah competed in the U13 girls competition. Fellow Coffs Coast junior Josh Perry won a bronze with the U13 boys team.

