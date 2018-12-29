The year that was in sport - November

NOVEMBER

COFFS Harbour staged one of the biggest sporting events in its history, with the Tag Federation World Cup coming to town. More than 3600 players across 179 teams from all over the world were involved. Australia proved to be a powerful force, winning 17 of the 21 divisions on offer. The other teams to win a world title were Ireland, Great Britain, New Zealand and The Philippines.

AFTER a season on the sidelines, the Woolgoolga Seahorses announced the club will return to senior rugby league in 2019. The new committee is being spearheaded by father-son duo Martin and Michael Aubusson.

ORGANISERS of the annual Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race were forced to cancel the event after entries for the race failed to meet the desired target. Coffs Harbour Yacht Club said it will continue trying to bring an event to the region.

GLENREAGH'S Tanja Kraus and Phil Monaghan successfully returned from two major US horse riding events; the Cowboy Dressage World Final and Top Hand. Kraus was the event champion at Top Hand in California and Monaghan took out reserve champion high point vaquero and soft feel champion.

AFTER a full season of racing, the World Rally Championship arrived in Coffs Harbour with the world title still on the line. The three-way battle between Sebastien Ogier, Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak was ultimately won by the defending champion, with Ogier claiming his sixth consecutive title. Finn Jari-Matti Latvala won the Rally Australia itself and Toyota secured the Manufacturers Championship.

NEWS broke that Bonville Golf Resort had won the right to once again host the Australian Ladies Classic. The event will be held in February.

TEENAGER Daniel Campbell and his Pararoos teammates were in dreamland after securing a spot for the 2019 IFCPF World Cup. The Australian team came second in the Asia-Oceania qualifying tournament in Iran.

ONE of the biggest plunges in the history of Australian racing unfolded at Coffs Harbour Racing Club, with Waiheke Island winning after being backed in from $126 to $6. The gelding's trainer Julie Lynch said she wasn't responsible and that a professional punter had done their homework.

COFFS Harbour hosted the largest North Coast Swimming Championships in history, with hundreds of swimmers converging on the War Memorial Pool for the two-day event.