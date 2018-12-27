The year that was in sport - May

HEAD COACH: Col Speed guided the Orara Valley Axemen to victory over the Coffs Harbour Comets when the sides met for the first time in 2018.

Brad Greenshields

MAY

THE Coffs Harbour Comets and the Orara Valley Axemen met in a monster early season game in the Group 2 competition, with the sides in equal top spot. Orarawas able to get the victory, claiming a tight contest 29-24 in the first battle of the year for the Ken Orr Memorial Shield.

DEFENDING premiers SCU Marlins began to get their season back on track after a horror start. The side jumped into the top four for the first time with a 47-28 victory over Kempsey.

THE Boambee Bombers continued their stunning FFA Cup charge, easily accounting for Bangalow 5-2 in round five.

18-YEAR-OLD cricket sensation Matilda Lugg signed a one-year contract with the ACT Meteors ahead of the 2018/19 Women's National Cricket League season. Lugg earned the contract after catching the Meteors' eye at the U18 National Championships.

HAVING given birth only seven weeks earlier, Felicity Cook took to the court for the Coffs Harbour Suns women's team in their clash with the Goulburn Bears. Cook inspired the side to a 66-39 win.

LOCAL surf life saver Ky Kinsela continued his meteoric rise in the sport after being selected for the Australian Youth Surf Life Saving team for the World Championships.

HAVING disposed of Newcastle and the Central Coast in the weeks prior, the U23 North Coast team took on the Northern Rivers in the semi final of the CRL Country Championships. Unfortunately the side's campaign ended there, going down 64-12.

FAMILY was put to one side as the Collinson brothers squared off in the blockbuster clash between the Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets. Older brother Luke got the last laugh, as the Ghosts beat Brad's Comets 30-24.

AFTER a sluggish start to the season, the Coffs Harbour Suns finally recorded their first win in the Waratah League. The side beat the Hawkesbury Jets 85-59.