The year that was in sport - March

MARCH

LARGE galleries filled Coffs Harbour Golf Club to watch Dame Laura Davies compete in the Women's NSW Open. 23-year-old Englishwoman Meghan MacLaren proved to be the class act on the fairways though, winning the tournament by two shots.

IN A blow to the 2018 Group 2 competition, the Woolgoolga Seahorses informed the league they did not have enough players to field a senior team and the Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo Magpies stated they would not be able to field a first grade side. The first grade competition went ahead with seven teams.

BEGINNING the run leg of the bcu Coffs Tri more than three minutes behind the leader, Port Macquarie's Harry Jones put the foot down to take the victory in one hour, 56 minutes and 42 seconds. It was a big improvement for Jones, who finished fifth in 2017.

THE Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club was recognised as the best club in the country for the second time in three years after winning the Simon Anderson Award for Club of the Year.

COFFS Harbour scored the hosting rights for the National Touch League for the next four years after organisers were once again impressed with the staging of the event. The QLD Cowboys took out the 2018 Men's Elite competition, and the NSW Mavericks won the Women's.

SOUTHERN Cross University Marlins and Coffs Snappers players dominated the Mid North Coast Axemen representative side, providing 10 players between them for the 31-man squad.

MEMBER for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker and Mayor Denise Knight turned the first sod at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium before work began on constructing two grandstands and an annex building.

SAWTELL continued its period of CHDCA dominance by winning a third straight first grade cricket premiership. The hard- fought win over a spirited Nana Glen was incredibly Sawtell's tenth title in 14 years.