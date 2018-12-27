The year that was in sport - June

JUNE

COFFS Harbour's champion rally driver Nathan Quinn contested his second New Zealand Rally Championship in a row after securing a surprise entry.

HAYLEY Fischer proved she was a class act on the hockey field, being picked for the Hockey NSW Athlete Acceleration Program. The program is for players 16-18, but Hayley was only 14.

AFTER more than 13 years with the Coffs Coast Advocate, sports journalist Brad "Greeny” Greenshields helped put together his final paper.

13-YEAR-OLD Rosie Smart arrived on the surfing scene by taking out both the Open Women's and the U16s Girls at the Barney Miller Classic. The youngster was able to maintain her composure to carve up the large swell and beat out her older rivals.

NEWCASTLE Jets' talent scouts were out in force as Coffs hosted the Telstra SAP State Championships. More than 220 of Northern NSW's most talented young players competed in the fierce competition over three days.

BISHOP Druitt College's football team had its best campaign, making the semi-final of the NSW CSI Football Cup. The side hosted Sydney's Cranbrook College in the final four.

THE Coffs Harbour Snappers and Port Macquarie Pirates dug deep both on and off the field when they clashed in June. The clubs' players, members and supporters all donated blood to the Australian Red Cross in memory of Holly Butcher, who died in January from Ewing's sarcoma.

YOUNG footballer Daniel Campbell was named in the Pararoos squad for their tour to the US.