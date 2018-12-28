Menu
TOP JOCK: Melbourne Cup winning jockey Michelle Payne with Brittany Kashayer during her trip to Coffs Harbour in July.
The year that was in sport - July

Sam Flanagan
28th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
JULY

A $331,000 upgrade of Phillip Hughes Oval in Macksville was announced to help support the growth of cricket in the area and attract more female players to the sport. A Macksville junior, Hughes would regularly return to the town to present junior trophies before his death.

RALLY Australia announced a raft of exciting changes for the 2018 event, with all but eight of the 24 competition stages getting a new lease of life.

MELBOURNE Cup winning jockey Michelle Payne rode into town for the July instalment of Harbour Club. Payne was a smash hit with the crowd during a humorous and honest evening.

WOOLGOOLGA boardrider Charlie O'Sullivan was chaired from the water at Port Stephens after taking out the over-50 and over-55s divisions at the NSW Longboard Titles. Local surfers John Murray, JP Willis, Mark Ingleby, Earle Page and Phillip Page also had successful campaigns.

PERFECT winter weather welcomed players arriving from interstate for the annual Bonville Cup with Mitchell Salmond from Pacific Golf Club in Brisbane claiming the division one title. Keryn Little won the Captain's Matchplay Trophy.

DAVID Ferguson pulled off a dramatic last end win to beat Kurt Brown 25-24 and claim the Park Beach Bowls Singles Final.

IN A major boost to the country thoroughbred industry, Racing NSW announced the launch of The Kosciuszko. The $1.3 million race will be held at Randwick every year on the same day as The Everest, with only country horses allowed to enter.

THE Coffs Harbour Breakers women's team secured a piece of history, claiming their first win the inaugural AFL North Coast women's competition. The side beat Port Macquarie by three goals.

THE Sally Taylor trained Eight Below took out the first major race of the Coffs Gold Cup Carnival, winning the Sawtell Cup by a length.

