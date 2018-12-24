The year that was in sport - January

JANUARY

MARATHON man Jordan Gusman continued his unbelievable streak at the Sawtell Fun Day Fun Run, winning the event for the seventh consecutive year. The 23-year-old missed breaking the record he set 12 months prior by only 10 seconds.

ENGLISH football giant Arsenal rolled out its Soccer Schools Australia partnership with North Coast Premier League club Northern Storm. A three-day camp was held for players aged 6-15 to teach them to "play the Arsenal way”.

THE Sawtell Panthers pulled of a major off season coup with the signing of brothers Lewis and Austin Cooper. The pair had grown up playing for the South Grafton Rebels, but decided to leave the club at the end of 2017 because they didn't believe they were getting a "fair go”.

THE Orara Valley Axemen unveiled their own off-season signings, with Michael "Buddy” Hart and Liam Dunn signing on to play with the club. The additions of Hart and Dunn meant the Axemen had eight players who had come through their junior system in their first grade squad.

THE MTBA Downhill Nationals raced down Mt Coramba for the first time, with Coffs Downhill director Garth Roberts declaring the rider with "the biggest balls will win”. The event featured Coffs Harbour local Josh Button, who suffered an ankle injury during qualifying, and Australian champion and world number four Jack Moir, who won the event.

FORMER Coffs Harbour trainer Gordon Yorke was hit with an 18-month disqualification from racing after his mare Following Through was detected for excess cobalt. The sample was taken pre-race at Grafton on July 13, 2017. Yorke said he was "absolutely devastated” by the ban and that Racing NSW had "taken my soul and now they have taken my dignity but they won't take my life.” Yorke vehemently denied any wrongdoing and intended on taking the case to the NSW Supreme Court.

LARRIKIN father and son duo Tony and Jason Didio continued to go viral online with their "Country 2 Coast Fishing” Facebook page. The pair racked up 100,000 followers, with the page focussed on fishing adventures as well as hot tips for all keen anglers.