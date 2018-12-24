The year that was in sport - February

FEBRUARY

HUGE crowds lined the street as the Queen's Baton Relay made its way through town. Local identities to carry the baton included Michael Crossland, Mick Maley, Steel Beveridge and Jim Woodlock.

AN INCREDIBLE response from women wanting to play AFL in the area resulted in the first draft held in the region. The 63 nominated players were drafted into three teams; Port Macquarie, Sawtell/Toormina and Coffs Breakers.

THE NSW Junior State Oztag Cup was a raging success, in fact possibly too good. With all the accommodation in Coffs full because of the influx of players and officials, the decision was made to split the tournament with Sydney in future years.

THE Sydney Swans came to town to hold a community barbecue at the Jetty Foreshore. Locals were able to mingle with players, kick a footy and grab some autographs.

SAWTELL claimed its second consecutive Twenty20 title after a 45-run win in the final against Coffs Colts. The victory was built on a strong batting performance by Matthew Riddoch, who scored 71 runs.

THE Orara Valley Axemen took out the annual Hoey Moey Tooheys Coffs Coast 9s after overcoming the Coffs Harbour Comets 12-10 in the final. In a twist, the Axemen's two tries were scored by former Comets players Buddy Hart and Liam Dunn.

FRENCH golfer Celine Boutier won the inaugural Australian Ladies Classic Bonville after overcoming final day nerves to finish -10. Katie Burnett from the US finished second with a score of -8.

TWO tries in the opening 10 minutes set up a 24-20 victory for the Australian Army Thunder against the Magpies Barbarians in the annual Sgt Matthew Locke MG charity match in Bellingen.