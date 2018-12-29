Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEST ON THE PLANET: Ky Kinsela in action during the ski race at the World Life Saving Championships in Adelaide.
BEST ON THE PLANET: Ky Kinsela in action during the ski race at the World Life Saving Championships in Adelaide. FILE
Sport

The year that was in sport - December

Sam Flanagan
by
29th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DECEMBER

GUN squash player Jacob Ford received the Val Lembit Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Sports Person for 2018 at the CHS Awards in Sydney. Previous recipients of the awards include Steve Waugh and Ian Thorpe.

TEENAGE surf life saving sensation Ky Kinsela was crowned World Youth Ironman Champion after a stellar performance at the World Championships in Adelaide.

FORMER Coffs Harbour apprentice Zac Purton rode into the record books after piloting home two Group 1 winners at the Longines International Meeting in Hong Kong. The victories mean he has the equal most at the meeting with eight, tied with French legend Gerald Mosse.

BELLINGEN Muay Thai fighter Luis Regis headlined a ONE Championship event in Kuala Lumpur.

coffs coast coffs harbour sport year in review
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Making the most of Mylestom

    premium_icon Making the most of Mylestom

    News IN A combined effort to save native flora, NCLLS and the Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Lands Council have implemented their Sea and Land Country Management Plan.

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    News Lifesaving information for beach goers.

    Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    premium_icon Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    News Police, ambulance and firefighters attend scene.

    Be aware of hidden river risks

    Be aware of hidden river risks

    News Take care when entering waterways.

    Local Partners