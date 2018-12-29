The year that was in sport - December

BEST ON THE PLANET: Ky Kinsela in action during the ski race at the World Life Saving Championships in Adelaide.

DECEMBER

GUN squash player Jacob Ford received the Val Lembit Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Sports Person for 2018 at the CHS Awards in Sydney. Previous recipients of the awards include Steve Waugh and Ian Thorpe.

TEENAGE surf life saving sensation Ky Kinsela was crowned World Youth Ironman Champion after a stellar performance at the World Championships in Adelaide.

FORMER Coffs Harbour apprentice Zac Purton rode into the record books after piloting home two Group 1 winners at the Longines International Meeting in Hong Kong. The victories mean he has the equal most at the meeting with eight, tied with French legend Gerald Mosse.

BELLINGEN Muay Thai fighter Luis Regis headlined a ONE Championship event in Kuala Lumpur.