The year that was in sport - August

MEMORY FOR LIFE: Matthew McGillivray celebrates with his new child after winning the 2018 Coffs Harbour Cup aboard Glitra.

MEMORY FOR LIFE: Matthew McGillivray celebrates with his new child after winning the 2018 Coffs Harbour Cup aboard Glitra. Trevor Veale

AUGUST

HOCKEY NSW's largest calendar event, the Women's Masters Hockey Half-State Championships, provided a massive sports tourism boost for the Coffs Coast. 119 games were played at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and the Coffs Coast Hockey Complex.

HUGH Bowman's presence didn't scare the bush hoops as Matthew McGillivray won the Coffs Gold Cup aboard Glitra. The six-year-old stormed home for trainers Peter and Will Hulbert.

THE Boambee Bombers claimed a well-deserved minor premiership three weeks before finals after brushing aside Coffs United 2-1.

THE Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs were back in the region and looking to create an agreement with Country Rugby League to allow North Coast juniors direct contact with the club to ensure they had a developmental pathway beyond the bush.

THE Coffs Harbour Snappers put in a near flawless performance to claim the Mid North Coast Rugby Grand Final. The side beat Hastings Valley 21-14 in the decider, with many of the players heaping praise on-coaches Brett Davis and Troy Baker for their patience and strategic planning. "Everything we worked on all year was finally put all together on the day it counted,” Baker said.

25-YEAR-OLD Jiu-Jitsu practitioner Maiysha Craig became world champion after submitting her opponent in the gold medal match at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam of Jiu-Jitsu in Tokyo.

THE Macksville Sea Eagles produced the "biggest upset this century” when they beat the Grafton Ghosts 19-12 on their own patch to secure a place in the Group 2 grand final.

NEARLY a year after formulating a plan with president Steve Gooley, Coffs Harbour Comets captain-coach Brandon Costin guided his side to the premiership after beating the Sea Eagles 30-14 in the grand final. Costin became the oldest captain-coach in Country Rugby League history to win a premiership.