Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE WORLD STAGE: Tamika Saxby had a stellar Commonwealth Games campaign.
ON THE WORLD STAGE: Tamika Saxby had a stellar Commonwealth Games campaign. Michael Willson
Sport

The year that was in sport - April

Sam Flanagan
by
27th Dec 2018 11:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

APRIL

TAMIKA Saxby wore the green and gold into Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast for Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony. Saxby represented Australia in squash and had a stellar tournament, making the round of 16.

PAUL Smith's mare Ferniehirst travelled down to Royal Randwick to compete in the Country Championships Final. The six-year-old finished sixth.

AUSTRALIA'S top young surfers took to the water at Macauleys to compete in the Billabong Oz Grom Cup, with champions crowned in nine categories.

FIVE local karate kids, Daniel Ingram, Ja-Lissa Simpson, Anastasia Golden, Owen Buhler and Leon Sullivan, travelled to Portugal for the World All Styles Championships and returned home with multiple world titles.

ONE of the darkest days in the history of the Nambucca Heads Roosters unfolded in Sawtell, with the first grade side slumping to a 62-0 loss. All 17 Roosters players had to play reserve garde and then back up for the main game, leaving the Panthers to run riot as they scored 11 tries in the first half. The game was called off at the half-time break.

LOCAL rugby product Locky Miller got his second call-up to the Australian 7s team, playing in the Singapore stage of the tour. Miller and his Australian teammates went down to Fiji in the final.

coffs coast coffs harbour sport year in review
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Labor candidate jumps the gun on Oakeshott announcement

    premium_icon Labor candidate jumps the gun on Oakeshott announcement

    News As rumours circled that Rob Oakeshott would announce his intention to run as an Independent for Cowper, Labor candidate Andrew Woodward jumped the gun.

    Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    premium_icon Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    Crime Police have shot and critically injured a knife-wielding man.

    VIDEO: Dash Cam catches boating mistake

    VIDEO: Dash Cam catches boating mistake

    News The moment a boat jumped trailer.

    Year in review July &amp; August

    premium_icon Year in review July & August

    News We continue to look back at what made news in our region.

    Local Partners