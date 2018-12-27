The year that was in sport - April

APRIL

TAMIKA Saxby wore the green and gold into Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast for Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony. Saxby represented Australia in squash and had a stellar tournament, making the round of 16.

PAUL Smith's mare Ferniehirst travelled down to Royal Randwick to compete in the Country Championships Final. The six-year-old finished sixth.

AUSTRALIA'S top young surfers took to the water at Macauleys to compete in the Billabong Oz Grom Cup, with champions crowned in nine categories.

FIVE local karate kids, Daniel Ingram, Ja-Lissa Simpson, Anastasia Golden, Owen Buhler and Leon Sullivan, travelled to Portugal for the World All Styles Championships and returned home with multiple world titles.

ONE of the darkest days in the history of the Nambucca Heads Roosters unfolded in Sawtell, with the first grade side slumping to a 62-0 loss. All 17 Roosters players had to play reserve garde and then back up for the main game, leaving the Panthers to run riot as they scored 11 tries in the first half. The game was called off at the half-time break.

LOCAL rugby product Locky Miller got his second call-up to the Australian 7s team, playing in the Singapore stage of the tour. Miller and his Australian teammates went down to Fiji in the final.