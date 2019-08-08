The x-factor who can take Sawtell all the way

HE'S the livewire playmaker who sparked Sawtell's run into the finals and now Latrell Hampton can also be the man to bring the Grafton Ghosts to their knees this Sunday.

Hampton was recently voted as the best five-eighth in the competition by rival coaches, and for good reason.

With explosive speed, a hypnotising dummy and top vision, Hampton has left many defensive lines clutching at thin air in 2019.

Panthers coach Garry Stevenson said Hampton is the epitomy of a natural footballer.

"What I've learned about Latrell is you've just got to let him play," Stevenson said.

"He's an unbelievable talent and very unselfish. He's a quality person as well and the boys love playing with him.

"If he is at his best this Sunday and we can play some open footy the boys will feed off that."

This week's challenge will be the toughest test of Sawtell's season, as the Ghosts and Panthers fight for the right to take on Coffs Harbour Comets in the 2019 Group 2 Grand Final.

The Ghosts will be doing everything they can to get through the Panthers, as they fell in the corresponding game last year to Macksville and won't want history repeating.

"They'll be smarting about a few things; letting a 16-0 lead slip last week and they'll remember their loss to Macksvile last year.

"They're a bigger side than us across the park so we just have to play smart footy.

"We're absolutly ready for our toughest game of the year. Hopefully all our supporters travel up to Grafton and be loud and proud."

Kick off for first grade is at 2.30pm. The Panthers' under-18s and ladies league tag teams are also in action this Sunday, with both sides taking on the Comets. Action gets underway at 10.30am at Frank McGuren Field.