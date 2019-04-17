World Cup scenario Aussies aren't ready for: Healy

Alex Carey is the sole gloveman in Australia’s 15-man World Cup squad which was named on Monday.

AUSTRALIA'S decision to not pick a back-up wicketkeeper at the World Cup has the potential to backfire spectacularly in the face of selectors, Ian Healy says.

Alex Carey is the sole gloveman in the 15-man squad which was named on Monday without back-up Peter Handscomb on the list.

Changes can be made to the squad up until May 23, while the International Cricket Council typically allows like-for-like ring-ins in the event of injury during the tournament.

But there is one doomsday scenario Australia is not prepared for, Healy said

"I still worry about a warm-up incident; if Carey goes down in warm-ups or in the first 10 overs," the former Test great said.

"I'm a little bit concerned [we don't have a keeping back-up]."

Selectors prepared a back-up plan for Carey getting injured in a training session by picking wicketkeepers in the Australia A squad, which will tour England at the same time as the World Cup.

Handscomb is on the tour, as is Matthew Wade and incumbent Test wicketkeeper and Tim Paine. Cameron Bancroft is also in the UK playing county cricket for Durham.

Ian Healy says he would have picked Peter Handscomb in the squad as a back-up wicketkeeper.

Any of the four - most likely Handscomb - can easily replace Carey at the World Cup on short notice.

But should Carey go down injured in a warm-up minutes before a match, then Australia will be left stranded without even the most part-time of wicketkeepers.

Carey is the only member of the squad to have played a single match for Australia as a designated wicketkeeper.

David Warner has some experience wearing the gloves at international level, having worn them briefly in a 2014 Test against Pakistan when Brad Haddin suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder. He even took a catch off the bowling of Mitchell Starc, although he earlier missed a stumping chance and conceded four byes.

Starc spent some of his teenage years as a wicketkeeper before becoming the towering fast bowler he is today.

Although the solution isn't obvious, Healy said that selectors may have a bigger picture which remains unclear to those on the outer.

Nonetheless, he still would have picked Handscomb in the squad if he was a selector.

David Warner could be a back-up option behind the stumps. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

"I thought that back-up role was going to be good for him (Handscomb) at the World Cup," Healy said.

"He's very capable of doing it in the one-day game as we've seen for Victoria.

"I had him in my World Cup squad as a batsman and someone who could do the keeping job if there was a warm-up accident or something like that.

"I would have had a bit of wicketkeeping back-up in the 15."

AUSTRALIA'S WORLD CUP 15: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson

