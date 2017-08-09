The world awaits our sport aerobic queens

HIGH ENERGY: CASS Energy athlete Tess Reynolds produced a powerful sport aerobic performance to win a silver medal at the National Championships.

THE CASS Energy team has once again proven why it's so highly regarded in the sport aerobics community.

The Coffs Harbour based team had three girls vying for an individual berth at the FISAF World Aerobic and Fitness Championships to be held in Holland.

Natalie Giri (cadet international), Brooklyn Leonard and Paris Warncken (junior international) produced power-packed routines full of high energy in the finals.

The scores were very close and it virtually came down to a skill or pointed toe to divide the top six finalists.

Leonard and Giri performed incredibly to finish fourth and fifth respectively while Warncken rocked it up to Nirvana.

Finishing third means Warncken has qualified to compete in Holland.

"I was impressed but not surprised at the world standard of the cadet and junior competitors,” coach Cassie Scully said.

GOLDEN GIRLS: Natalie Giri and Isabella Van Wijk won a gold medal in the Cadet National Pairs category.

Giri paired up with Isabella Van Wijk in the cadet national pairs to win the gold medal.

Tess Reynolds won a silver medal in the junior novice singles then won a bronze medal alongside Gabi Nash in the junior national pairs.