The crash scene on the Pacific Highway last December where two men were killed at Glenugie.
News

The week that was on the Coffs Coast

Matt Deans
5th Jul 2019 2:30 PM
1. 'Tragic story': Father of accused murderer speaks

IT WAS an emotional and tense scene outside Grafton Court on Thursday morning when the family of accused murderer James Kevin Cook waited with relatives of the two men killed in a fiery crash.

 

As it unfolded:

Police allege loaded pistol led to men drying in fiery crash

 

Breakthorough in double fatal that killed two bikies

 

 

2. Calculate how much cash you'll get from tax cuts

Tax cuts are coming your way and this is how you can get more money into your pockets immediately. Use our calculator to find out how much money you will get back.

 

Essential Energy is talking to workers about redundancies.
3. JOB CUTS: Energy provider pushing for efficiencies

ESSENTIAL Energy is set to slash 165 regional jobs and force workers to compete with each other for remaining positions. Jobs will be lost on the Mid and North coasts, unions claim.

As it unfolded:

Union warns of 'hunger games' style job cuts

Days of outages after electricity job cuts revealed

Coffs MP demands immediate explanation

 

4. WINDFALL: Coffs Harbour Gold Cup doubling in prizemoney

THE local racing industry has just received news of a financial windfall which has guaranteed the biggest Coffs Harbour Gold Cup Carnival ever.

 

A LOCAL business owner says she's still in shock after two masked thieves were captured in two-minute CCTV video breaking into her store, leaving thousands in damage.
5. Not-so-smooth criminals filmed breaking into local business

A LOCAL business owner said she was still in shock after two masked thieves were captured in a two-minute CCTV video breaking into her store, leaving thousands in damage and taking only $90.

 

 

Bison are wary of people but trusting and use to John's family.
6. REWARD: The devastation caused by trophy hunters

A FARMER whose pet American bison was shot and skinned of its fur on his Coffs Coast property is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to a prosecution.

 

Coffs Harbour City Council's design for the $76.5 million cultural and civic space development.
7. Friends say be brave and ignore the fearmongering

AS A crucial vote looms on the $76.5 million Cultural and Civic Space, one community group has come out fighting in support of the project.

 

From traditional favourites to tasty new treats, this Mexican menu has something for everyone to enjoy.
8. A Mexican with a mission is coming to town

REVEALED: A new Mexican outlet is coming to Coffs Harbour.

 

9. Bishop approves plans after historic church fire

JUST over a year since an act of arson cost Glenreagh it's historic timber St Paul's Church and the Lismore Catholic Diocese has announced its plans for the way forward.

10. Man who aimed attack at dog squad slapped with fresh charges

 

WITH the dog squad in tow, officers have arrested a wanted man who had deliberately smashed a stolen car into a dog unit van and injured an officer in attempt to evade police earlier this week.
With the dog squad in tow, officers arrested a wanted man who had allegedly smashed a stolen car into a dog unit van and injured an officer in Nambucca Heads in an attempt to evade police earlier this week.

He was allegedly found in Sapphire Beach and in the possession of the drug ice.

As the story unfolded this week.

WANTED: Police make public appeal to locate alleged criminal

Man rammed police vehicle in stolen car

