The week that was on the Coffs Coast
1. 'Tragic story': Father of accused murderer speaks
IT WAS an emotional and tense scene outside Grafton Court on Thursday morning when the family of accused murderer James Kevin Cook waited with relatives of the two men killed in a fiery crash.
2. Calculate how much cash you'll get from tax cuts
Tax cuts are coming your way and this is how you can get more money into your pockets immediately. Use our calculator to find out how much money you will get back.
3. JOB CUTS: Energy provider pushing for efficiencies
ESSENTIAL Energy is set to slash 165 regional jobs and force workers to compete with each other for remaining positions. Jobs will be lost on the Mid and North coasts, unions claim.
4. WINDFALL: Coffs Harbour Gold Cup doubling in prizemoney
THE local racing industry has just received news of a financial windfall which has guaranteed the biggest Coffs Harbour Gold Cup Carnival ever.
5. Not-so-smooth criminals filmed breaking into local business
A LOCAL business owner said she was still in shock after two masked thieves were captured in a two-minute CCTV video breaking into her store, leaving thousands in damage and taking only $90.
6. REWARD: The devastation caused by trophy hunters
A FARMER whose pet American bison was shot and skinned of its fur on his Coffs Coast property is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to a prosecution.
7. Friends say be brave and ignore the fearmongering
AS A crucial vote looms on the $76.5 million Cultural and Civic Space, one community group has come out fighting in support of the project.
8. A Mexican with a mission is coming to town
REVEALED: A new Mexican outlet is coming to Coffs Harbour.
9. Bishop approves plans after historic church fire
JUST over a year since an act of arson cost Glenreagh it's historic timber St Paul's Church and the Lismore Catholic Diocese has announced its plans for the way forward.
10. Man who aimed attack at dog squad slapped with fresh charges
With the dog squad in tow, officers arrested a wanted man who had allegedly smashed a stolen car into a dog unit van and injured an officer in Nambucca Heads in an attempt to evade police earlier this week.
He was allegedly found in Sapphire Beach and in the possession of the drug ice.
