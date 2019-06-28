The week that was on the Coffs Coast

A woman died after crashing a motorcycle on Linden Avenue at Boambee East in the rain on Tuesday night.

Here are the 10 must read stories on the Coffs Coast from this week.

The Coffs Harbour Bypass. RMS

1: Pressure mounts on RMS to release bypass documents

IS the RMS flouting the nation's freedom of information laws?

This is the question being asked in light of the drawn out legal battle currently underway to force the Roads and Maritime Service to release documentation in relation to design changes on the Coffs Harbour bypass.

P&C member Emma Lane with her children Kennedy and Jake. TREVOR VEALE

2: Is this Coffs' most dangerous school crossing?

Parents whose children attend the school certainly think so, but surveys have found most vehicles do not speed through the school zone, so what can the RMS and council do to safeguard the kids?

mental health, depression, suicide, black dog, generic Kat Jayne/Pexels

3: 'Radical' change in mental health care begins on coast

TOO many young people are falling through the cracks of mental health care, an enduring problem that will see no resolve without "radical" change.

The statistics, locally, are bleak.

Grafton Correctional Centre Caitlan Charles

4: DEATH IN CUSTODY: Grafton prisoner moved after threats

A MAN who is believed to have been transferred from Grafton Correctional Centre to Kempsey died in the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre on June 11. Another inmate been charged over his death.

Traffic was delayed at the Hogbin Drive roundabout after a vehicle rolled on Tuesday morning. Frank Redward

5: Woman hospitalised after car rollover at roundabout

Emergency services have responded to a number of crashes on local roads this week on wet roads after heavy rain. Van rolls in the rain on valley road.

A bison was killed at Bucca and the owner is now offering a reward for information. Contributed

6: Bison killed and skinned in cruel act

A CRUEL act has left a local livestock owner devastated after the discovery that one of their bison was killed and skinned.

The owner has now offered a $20,000 reward to find the person/s responsible.

Woolgoolga. TREVOR VEALE

7: There's movement on either end of emerging foodie strip

WITH new restaurants and bars popping up Woolgoolga locals are keen to see what's next along the emerging foodie strip.

Coffs Harbour City Council. Janine Watson

8: Vote grants $700,000 to make new centre 'shovel ready'

Coffs Harbour City Council's draft budget released for public consultation did not have the project listed, despite the State Government committing $8-million in funding.

STAR STUDENT: Liz Cambage attended Bishop Druitt before moving to Melbourne. Twitter/Elizabeth Cambage

9: Star students of the Coffs Coast - part 1

THE Coffs Coast Advocate is shining a light on some of the city's finest former students who have gone on to great things - both locally and abroad - after being educated in the local area.

Our series Star Students will roll out over the next several weeks and will feature some of the most successful alumni to have graduated from Coffs Coast schools.

10: Motorcyclist killed in crash struck road sign in the rain

Police revealed how a local woman died in a fatal crash on a motorised scooter at Boambee East.