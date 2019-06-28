The week that was on the Coffs Coast
Here are the 10 must read stories on the Coffs Coast from this week.
1: Pressure mounts on RMS to release bypass documents
IS the RMS flouting the nation's freedom of information laws?
This is the question being asked in light of the drawn out legal battle currently underway to force the Roads and Maritime Service to release documentation in relation to design changes on the Coffs Harbour bypass.
2: Is this Coffs' most dangerous school crossing?
Parents whose children attend the school certainly think so, but surveys have found most vehicles do not speed through the school zone, so what can the RMS and council do to safeguard the kids?
3: 'Radical' change in mental health care begins on coast
TOO many young people are falling through the cracks of mental health care, an enduring problem that will see no resolve without "radical" change.
The statistics, locally, are bleak.
4: DEATH IN CUSTODY: Grafton prisoner moved after threats
A MAN who is believed to have been transferred from Grafton Correctional Centre to Kempsey died in the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre on June 11. Another inmate been charged over his death.
5: Woman hospitalised after car rollover at roundabout
Emergency services have responded to a number of crashes on local roads this week on wet roads after heavy rain. Van rolls in the rain on valley road.
6: Bison killed and skinned in cruel act
A CRUEL act has left a local livestock owner devastated after the discovery that one of their bison was killed and skinned.
The owner has now offered a $20,000 reward to find the person/s responsible.
7: There's movement on either end of emerging foodie strip
WITH new restaurants and bars popping up Woolgoolga locals are keen to see what's next along the emerging foodie strip.
8: Vote grants $700,000 to make new centre 'shovel ready'
Coffs Harbour City Council's draft budget released for public consultation did not have the project listed, despite the State Government committing $8-million in funding.
9: Star students of the Coffs Coast - part 1
THE Coffs Coast Advocate is shining a light on some of the city's finest former students who have gone on to great things - both locally and abroad - after being educated in the local area.
Our series Star Students will roll out over the next several weeks and will feature some of the most successful alumni to have graduated from Coffs Coast schools.
10: Motorcyclist killed in crash struck road sign in the rain
Police revealed how a local woman died in a fatal crash on a motorised scooter at Boambee East.