The week that was on the Coffs Coast
Here are the 10 must read stories on the Coffs Coast.
1: Three injured after Merc lands on its roof under a bridge
THREE people were lucky to be alive after a Mercedes SUV left the Pacific Highway and came to rest on its roof under a bridge north of Woolgoolga.
Two men and a woman were hospitalised after the vehicle they were travelling in endured a wild ride crashing down a steep rocky embankment.
2: REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's most violent streets
IN one year, 403 non-domestic assaults took place on the Coffs Coast.
The previous year ending March 2018 saw more than 500, and it's the Coffs Harbour City Centre that has been the scene for a majority of the violence.
3: Human bones found off Mid North Coast beaches
A SEARCH operation was under way after three human bones were found by spear fishermen on the Mid North Coast.
Police said fishermen made the grisly discovery on Saturday after seeing one of the bones floating in the water.
4: Local subbies win jobs on $10.6 million rehab centre build
The project will see three buildings constructed, the largest of which is a two-storey, 40-bed residential block.
A second building will contain conference and meeting rooms, training facilities and a kitchen, while recreation facilities are housed in the third building.
5: 'Lock up and be wary': Man gutted after senseless vandalism
A COFFS Harbour man was left devastated and out of pocket tens of thousands of dollars after discovering vandals stole his 'pride and joy' troopy, and set it on fire.
6: EXCLUSIVE: A major Coffs Harbour store is closing down
AFTER 18 years the heartbreaking decision has been made to close the doors and for shoppers there will be tens of thousands of dollars of homewares going on sale.
7: Tyrrell cop charged with illegal recordings
VETERAN homicide detective Gary Jubelin was charged with illegally recording conversations less than a month out from his retirement.
Police on Friday served Detective Chief Inspector Jubelin, 57, with a court attendance notice for the breach of the Surveillance Devices Act following a lengthy internal investigation that saw him sidelined from the high-profile William Tyrrell investigation.
Gary Jubelin has also be the lead detective on the Bowraville murders case.
8: Elton will play a second show in Coffs Harbour!
WALKING the Yellow Brick Road one last time, Elton John is set to deliver a stunning farewell to lovers of great music in Coffs Harbour.
The global music icon will play a second show at C.ex Coffs International Stadium in February, tour promoters Chugg Entertainment announced on Friday afternoon.
The Advocate spoke to Elton's harmony vocalist John Mahon about the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
9: Freight train ploughs into ute
A FREIGHT train crashed into a ute at Glenreagh, with the vehicle parked across the tracks at the time of the incident.
Coffs-Clarence Police were notified of the crash around 6am on Saturday.
10: Man accused of violent glassing front courts
The man who was charged with glassing a man at Corindi Beach has faced court.
The 25-year-old man allegedly attacked the male with a glass bottle while the victim had his back turned.