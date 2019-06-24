The week that was on the Coffs Coast

Here are the 10 must read stories on the Coffs Coast.

Three men were hospitalised after the Mercedes SUV they were travelling in left the Pacific Highway near Mullaway and crashed down an embankment on Monday night. Frank Redward

1: Three injured after Merc lands on its roof under a bridge

THREE people were lucky to be alive after a Mercedes SUV left the Pacific Highway and came to rest on its roof under a bridge north of Woolgoolga.

Two men and a woman were hospitalised after the vehicle they were travelling in endured a wild ride crashing down a steep rocky embankment.

NSW Police statistics have shown the city's most violent streets for assaults. Marc Stapelberg

2: REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's most violent streets

IN one year, 403 non-domestic assaults took place on the Coffs Coast.

The previous year ending March 2018 saw more than 500, and it's the Coffs Harbour City Centre that has been the scene for a majority of the violence.

Police divers gathered the bones and they have been sent off from forensic examination. Scott Powick

3: Human bones found off Mid North Coast beaches

A SEARCH operation was under way after three human bones were found by spear fishermen on the Mid North Coast.

Police said fishermen made the grisly discovery on Saturday after seeing one of the bones floating in the water.

Coffs Harbour's FM Glenn Constructions is the primary contractor on the $10.6 million Adele House redevelopment at Bucca. Adele House

4: Local subbies win jobs on $10.6 million rehab centre build

The project will see three buildings constructed, the largest of which is a two-storey, 40-bed residential block.

A second building will contain conference and meeting rooms, training facilities and a kitchen, while recreation facilities are housed in the third building.

A COFFS Harbour man has been left devastated and out of pocket tens of thousands of dollars after discovering vandals had stolen his 'pride and joy' troopy, and set it on fire. Contributed

5: 'Lock up and be wary': Man gutted after senseless vandalism

A COFFS Harbour man was left devastated and out of pocket tens of thousands of dollars after discovering vandals stole his 'pride and joy' troopy, and set it on fire.

There will be tens of thousands of dollars of homewares going on sale. TREVOR VEALE

6: EXCLUSIVE: A major Coffs Harbour store is closing down

AFTER 18 years the heartbreaking decision has been made to close the doors and for shoppers there will be tens of thousands of dollars of homewares going on sale.

Now retired Detective Inspector Gary Jubelin. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

7: Tyrrell cop charged with illegal recordings

VETERAN homicide detective Gary Jubelin was charged with illegally recording conversations less than a month out from his retirement.

Police on Friday served Detective Chief Inspector Jubelin, 57, with a court attendance notice for the breach of the Surveillance Devices Act following a lengthy internal investigation that saw him sidelined from the high-profile William Tyrrell investigation.

Gary Jubelin has also be the lead detective on the Bowraville murders case.

FINAL FAREWELL: Harmony vocalist and percussion John Mahon has spent 22 years on the road with Elton John, performing in 1700 concerts. On Thursday night he spoke with The Advocate about the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Matt Deans

8: Elton will play a second show in Coffs Harbour!

WALKING the Yellow Brick Road one last time, Elton John is set to deliver a stunning farewell to lovers of great music in Coffs Harbour.

The global music icon will play a second show at C.ex Coffs International Stadium in February, tour promoters Chugg Entertainment announced on Friday afternoon.

The Advocate spoke to Elton's harmony vocalist John Mahon about the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

THE SCENE: A train crashed into a ute near Glenreagh this morning.

9: Freight train ploughs into ute

A FREIGHT train crashed into a ute at Glenreagh, with the vehicle parked across the tracks at the time of the incident.

Coffs-Clarence Police were notified of the crash around 6am on Saturday.

A man was charged over a glassing at Corindi Beach. Scott Powick

10: Man accused of violent glassing front courts

The man who was charged with glassing a man at Corindi Beach has faced court.

The 25-year-old man allegedly attacked the male with a glass bottle while the victim had his back turned.