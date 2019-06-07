The week that was on the Coffs Coast

HERE are the 10 biggest stories making news on our website this week.

TRAGEDY: Three men drowned after going swimming at Moonee Beach in December last year. John Grainger

Tribute to lifeguards after horrific drownings

GREG Hackfath thought his team would be recovering six dead bodies on the night of December 18.

An artist impression of the proposed new Macksville Hospital. NSW Health

REVEALED: When the new hospital will open

A MILESTONE has been reached on the new $73-million Macksville hospital with the foundations laid and the build now set to start.

PLEASE EXPLAIN: The RMS has been ordered to send a 'person with authority in relation to the design process' of the Coffs bypass to mediation proceedings at Coffs court house. Janine Watson

Court date set for RMS to answer questions on bypass changes

A TRIBUNAL has ordered the RMS to send an appropriate representative to a mediation session at Coffs Harbour Courthouse on June 24 to answer questions about the design process of the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

Sawtell World War II veteran Ross Kingston is attending the 75th D-Day anniversary in Normandy, France. Matt Deans

Local war veteran returns to Normandy - 75 years on

SAWTELL World War II veteran Ross Kingston this week commemorated the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy.

As a young naval seaman Ross, now aged 94, manned a British vessel off the coast of France on that historic day, June 6, 1944.

Coffs Clarence police are being swamped with reported incidences of shoplifting. Renee Pilcher

Shoplifting has skyrocketed on the Coffs Coast

REPORTED cases of shoplifting in Coffs Harbour have soared.

A man has died after a truck crash on the Lismore-Bangalow Rd. Marc Stapelberg

Driver, 49, dies after truck goes off road

POLICE investigated what caused a 49-year-old Coffs Harbour truck driver to lose control of his vehicle in a fatal crash on Wednesday night near Bangalow.

Monsanto is embroiled in worldwide legal cases over health related issues linked to Roundup. Christopher Chan GLA100512CONS

Are chemicals killing more than just weeds?

RENEWED health and safety concerns about the use of glyphosate has prompted one councillor to call for a review of the shire's weed management policy.

NSW Police have offered a $1 million reward for information into the 1997 murder of Lee Ellen Stace. NSW Police Media

'People know what happened to Lee Ellen'

THE community holds the key to solving a murder mystery nearly 22 years old and the NSW Police have stumped up a $1million reward to encourage people with information to come forward.

RETRIAL: Colleen Walker, 16, Evelyn Greenup, 4, and Clinton Speedy-Duroux, 16 all disappeared within a period of five months in the early 90's. contributed

Bowraville murders: Double jeopardy inquiry opens to public

AN inquiry into proposed changes to double jeopardy laws is calling for public submissions.

FIGHTING FOR JUSTICE: Michelle Jarrett with a photo of her niece Evelyn Greenup, one of the three Aboriginal children murdered in Bowraville during the 1990s. Frank Redward

Fossilised remains of Fostoria dhimbangunmal, preserved in opal, have been found at Lightning Ridge and studied thanks to two men with local links. UNE

Locals uncover our first dinosaur herd

A COFFS Coast-based palentologist and a locally-based opal miner this week made international headlines, after the extraordinary find of the remains of Australia's first dinosaur herd in outback NSW.

Left: This fossil toe bone belonged to a member of Fostoria dhimbangunmal. The fossils were all found in a former opal mine and show glimmers of the brilliantly coloured gemstone.Right: This fossil is part of a vertebra from the back of a Fostoria dinosaur. Similar fossils made of opal are often cut up and lost to the jewellery trade. UNE

