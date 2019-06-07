The week that was on the Coffs Coast
HERE are the 10 biggest stories making news on our website this week.
Tribute to lifeguards after horrific drownings
GREG Hackfath thought his team would be recovering six dead bodies on the night of December 18.
REVEALED: When the new hospital will open
A MILESTONE has been reached on the new $73-million Macksville hospital with the foundations laid and the build now set to start.
Court date set for RMS to answer questions on bypass changes
A TRIBUNAL has ordered the RMS to send an appropriate representative to a mediation session at Coffs Harbour Courthouse on June 24 to answer questions about the design process of the Coffs Harbour Bypass.
Local war veteran returns to Normandy - 75 years on
SAWTELL World War II veteran Ross Kingston this week commemorated the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy.
As a young naval seaman Ross, now aged 94, manned a British vessel off the coast of France on that historic day, June 6, 1944.
Shoplifting has skyrocketed on the Coffs Coast
REPORTED cases of shoplifting in Coffs Harbour have soared.
Driver, 49, dies after truck goes off road
POLICE investigated what caused a 49-year-old Coffs Harbour truck driver to lose control of his vehicle in a fatal crash on Wednesday night near Bangalow.
Are chemicals killing more than just weeds?
RENEWED health and safety concerns about the use of glyphosate has prompted one councillor to call for a review of the shire's weed management policy.
'People know what happened to Lee Ellen'
THE community holds the key to solving a murder mystery nearly 22 years old and the NSW Police have stumped up a $1million reward to encourage people with information to come forward.
Bowraville murders: Double jeopardy inquiry opens to public
AN inquiry into proposed changes to double jeopardy laws is calling for public submissions.
Locals uncover our first dinosaur herd
A COFFS Coast-based palentologist and a locally-based opal miner this week made international headlines, after the extraordinary find of the remains of Australia's first dinosaur herd in outback NSW.