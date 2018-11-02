The week that was on the Coffs Coast

What's made headlines on the Coffs Coast this week.

COFFS Harbour welcomed it's first Tag World Cup to town with an impressive opening ceremony, while the C.ex Group signed on for four more years as the naming rights sponsor of the stadium and the new tenant of the Coffs Harbour Deep Sea Fishing Club reveals their plans for the site.

Dan Stevens of Regional Ethical Development Community at the old Deep Sea Fishing Club site. Trevor Veale

NEW LEASE OF LIFE FOR ICONIC VENUE

THE new tenant of the former Deep Sea Fishing Club site has started moving in.

The three-year lease was awarded to Regional Ethical Development Community.

Oz Tag 2018 World Cup openning Ceremony Trevor Veale,

TAG WORLD CUP ARRIVES ON THE COFFS COAST

It was a moving coming together of culture and sport at the opening ceremony for the Tag World Cup at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Strike Force Lawrencium was established by detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death. Frank Redward

FIGHT BROKE OUT PRIOR TO MAN'S FATAL SHOOTING

A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder after the shooting death of a 40-year-old man at Dundarrabin last month.

The man was arrested in Coffs Harbour this week, as police released details on the fatal shooting when saw the man shot in the chest with an unrecovered small calibre firearm.

GUNSHOT VICTIM IDENTIFIED AFTER HIS DEATH IN A UTE TRAY

Truck crash Englands Rd 1/10/10 Frank Redward

SOMEONE IS GOING TO BE KILLED ON THIS BLACKSPOT ROUNDABOUT

IT'S the notorious deathtrap at the southern gateway to Coffs Harbour that continues to see accidents time and time again.

And with the bypass not expected to be completed until at least 2024, there are concerns it's only a matter of time before someone is killed at the Englands Rd roundabout.

Father John Patrick Casey. Trevor Veale

FORMER CATHOLIC PRIEST JAILED FOR CHILD ABUSE

LONG serving Lismore Diocese priest Father John Casey will spend years behind bars after he was jailed for two counts of child sexual abuse.

Lisa Flynn, National Child Abuse Manager, Shine Lawyers. Shine Lawyers

COFFS COAST CHILD ABUSE LAWYER TALKS ABOUT THE IMPACT ON SAWTELL

LEADING Child Abuse lawyer Lisa Flynn has written a moving opinion piece talking about her work with abuse survivors and the disbelief in her hometown of Sawtell over the Fr Casey charges.

Stadium name stays . C.ex stadium Coffs. Mayor Denise Knight and the C.ex Board. 31 OCT 2018 Trevor Veale

STADIUM PARTNERSHIP: CE.X TO RETAIN NAMING RIGHTS

C.EX Group will continue as naming rights sponsors of C.ex Coffs International Stadium following a open market request process by Coffs Harbour City Council.

The C.ex Group has held naming rights of the Coffs Harbour International Stadium for four years and will now retain the naming rights for five years with an option of a further three years and two years.