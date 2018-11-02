The week that was on the Coffs Coast
COFFS Harbour welcomed it's first Tag World Cup to town with an impressive opening ceremony, while the C.ex Group signed on for four more years as the naming rights sponsor of the stadium and the new tenant of the Coffs Harbour Deep Sea Fishing Club reveals their plans for the site.
Here's what made news on the Coffs Coast this week.
NEW LEASE OF LIFE FOR ICONIC VENUE
THE new tenant of the former Deep Sea Fishing Club site has started moving in.
The three-year lease was awarded to Regional Ethical Development Community.
TAG WORLD CUP ARRIVES ON THE COFFS COAST
It was a moving coming together of culture and sport at the opening ceremony for the Tag World Cup at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
FIGHT BROKE OUT PRIOR TO MAN'S FATAL SHOOTING
A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder after the shooting death of a 40-year-old man at Dundarrabin last month.
The man was arrested in Coffs Harbour this week, as police released details on the fatal shooting when saw the man shot in the chest with an unrecovered small calibre firearm.
GUNSHOT VICTIM IDENTIFIED AFTER HIS DEATH IN A UTE TRAY
SOMEONE IS GOING TO BE KILLED ON THIS BLACKSPOT ROUNDABOUT
IT'S the notorious deathtrap at the southern gateway to Coffs Harbour that continues to see accidents time and time again.
And with the bypass not expected to be completed until at least 2024, there are concerns it's only a matter of time before someone is killed at the Englands Rd roundabout.
FORMER CATHOLIC PRIEST JAILED FOR CHILD ABUSE
LONG serving Lismore Diocese priest Father John Casey will spend years behind bars after he was jailed for two counts of child sexual abuse.
COFFS COAST CHILD ABUSE LAWYER TALKS ABOUT THE IMPACT ON SAWTELL
LEADING Child Abuse lawyer Lisa Flynn has written a moving opinion piece talking about her work with abuse survivors and the disbelief in her hometown of Sawtell over the Fr Casey charges.
STADIUM PARTNERSHIP: CE.X TO RETAIN NAMING RIGHTS
C.EX Group will continue as naming rights sponsors of C.ex Coffs International Stadium following a open market request process by Coffs Harbour City Council.
The C.ex Group has held naming rights of the Coffs Harbour International Stadium for four years and will now retain the naming rights for five years with an option of a further three years and two years.