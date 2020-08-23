The week that was: Look back at our top local stories

Here's what made headlines on the Coffs Coast this week.

MONDAY - Man drowns near Urunga

A 60-year-old man tragically drowned south of Mylestom.

Several NSW Police vehicles, SES and NSW Ambulance crews were called to the area just before 3pm on Monday afternoon.

The Advocate understands the man got into trouble and was found approximately 300m inside the mouth of the Bellinger River and could not be revived.

TUESDAY - Cops nab driver who fled crash scene

An alleged drink-driver who crashed his car at Moonee Beach in the early hours of Tuesday morning was arrested by police after attempting to flee the scene.

The man's Toyota Landcruiser was found rolled onto its side in the middle of a roundabout on Solitary Islands Way at around 1.30am.

Police located the driver, aged 35, walking around 200m from the crash scene.

WEDNESDAY - MP explains why he voted against new water bill

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said he will continue to fight for an open and transparent water market but will never compromise the privacy of "mum and dad farmers" to achieve it.

He was responding to questions about his vote in NSW parliament to reject a recent water management amendment bill.

"Everyone in government voted against it. The bill went too far in certain respects and not far enough in others," Mr Singh said.

THURSDAY - Plaza management responds to COVID-19 concerns

Park Beach Plaza management responded to concerns that social distancing regulations were not being enforced properly.

In the Advocate's recent Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down column a reader expressed concern, particularly in relation to the food court.

Steve Gooley is the general manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group who owns the plaza, and he refutes the claim, saying food court seating has been reduced and spaced to well below the Government's required levels.

FRIDAY - Former teacher jailed for raping intoxicated teen at party

A former Coffs Coast high school teacher was jailed for raping a heavily intoxicated teenage girl at a Halloween party - telling her things like "you're so unconscious" while committing the assault.

The 62-year-old was sentenced on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent at Coffs Harbour District Court on Friday.

The court heard that the assault occurred at a Halloween party organised by the offender's son on the night of October 26, 2018.

SATURDAY - Man escapes death after head-on crash into tree

A man has cheated death after his vehicle smashed head-on into a tree at high speed near the Coffs Harbour CBD.

The man, understood to be aged in his 40s, suffered severe compound fractures to his lower leg and possible hip injuries following the single-vehicle crash that took place on West High St just after 10pm Friday night.

The man was left trapped by the leg inside the car until SES crews cut him free.

SUNDAY - Revealed: Detailed designs for new sports complex

The detailed design for the West Woolgoolga Sports Complex from world-renowned sports architectural firm, Populous, has been unveiled.

The council is seeking feedback from the public before the designs are finalised later this year, with major constructions work to begin in 2021.

Populous is the designer behind over 3,000 projects worldwide, including Sydney's ANZ Stadium and Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

