The week that was: look back at our top local stories

Coffs Harbour local news from the week that was.

MONDAY - A small Nationals branch is in limbo, months on from a chaotic Annual General Meeting that had to be disbanded.

It’s almost 12 months since the meeting and members of the Orara Valley Nationals Branch have yet to resolve the matter with head office.

Out of frustration they’ve gone public with their concerns.

Bob Burton and Barry Lee go public with their concerns about new members at the Orara Valley Nationals Branch.

Among the new faces at the July AGM were former Coffs Harbour Nationals MP Andrew Fraser and his wife Kerrie and high profile party member Paul Shoker, who is also Director of the NSW Farmers association.

TUESDAY - IT was a close call for one driver when their vehicle lost control and smashed into wire guard rails on the Pacific Highway.

The wire sliced right through the top of the car near Urunga, just after 7am.

The northbound Mazda lost control near the Martells Road overpass and slid across all four lanes, striking the southbound safety barrier steel cables.

A northbound Mazda slid across all four lanes of the Pacific Highway near Urunga and struck the southbound safety barrier steel cables. Frank Redward

On the same morning traffic was affected by a broken down B Double truck, southbound on the Pacific Highway on the ridge 500m south of the Combine Street intersection.

WEDNESDAY - Mission Australia has unveiled their plans to ease housing stress in the region by building a five storey unit block in the Coffs Harbour CBD.

The $8.6m project on 3 Duke St is part of the not-for-profit’s push to provide more affordable housing across the state and will feature 40 one-bedroom apartments within walking distance of shops, services and transport.

THURSDAY - A hunting knife was among a number of weapons allegedly discovered inside a man’s car during a vehicle stop in Coffs Harbour.

Officers stopped the man’s Kia sedan while conducting random breath tests on Hogbin Dr around 4.45pm yesterday.

It was found that the 37-year-old driver had been disqualified from driving until 2026, and he was subsequently arrested.

FRIDAY - When it comes to identifying plastic bottles washed up on our beaches, Steve Smith could be up there with the world’s best.

And he’s found that more than a half of them come from overseas.

While the National Marine science Centre professor may laugh when the proposition of being the best in the world is put to him, his research could have serious impacts on reducing waste in our oceans.

SCU Professor Steve Smith and student Krystal Greenwood pack the trailer with bottles for the Plastic Collective. Photo: Tim Jarrett

“We were very surprised to find only 44 per cent (of bottles) were actually from Australia,” he said. “This is particularly important because a lot of them are clean, which means they have not been at sea for very long.”

This suggested that rather than being transported long distances by wind or ocean currents, the bottles were most likely being thrown overboard from the thousands of cargo ships entering Australian waters.

SATURDAY - With COVID-19 restrictions easing and winter school holidays now in swing, there are a number of Covid safe events returning to the Coffs Coast this July.

The monthly Bellingen Community Markets are back and have put in place a plan to ensure the health and safety of market attendees in accordance with the government’s COVID-19 safety recommendations.

The Big Banana is also open again.

It’s been three months since the last Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience was held, and now the award-winning monthly event is set to return.

The Urunga Riverside Market is another event set to return after months of Covid lockdown.

SUNDAY - The Coffs City United Lions opened the Coastal Premier League in style with a 2-0 victory over Port United at Maclean Street.

The Mid North Coast Football 2019 premiers were confident coming into the clash and looked lively in the opening stages.

But the Lions soon found a feel for the game and started to work the ball well, enjoying spells of possession.

