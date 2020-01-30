The ’we’ behind the ‘I’ that makes Barty tick

Ashleigh Barty hits out ahead of tomorrow's semi-final clash against Sofia Kenin. Picture: Mark Stewart

When Ash Barty talks tennis, it's always "we" and never "I".

The world no.1 will take any opportunity to thank her extended team of coaches past and present, family members and managers.

It's almost ironic that Barty's unwavering team spirit has allowed her to thrive in one of the world's most brutal individual sports.

Ash Barty has a big team behind her at the Australian Open title. Picture: Michael Klein

But who are the people in the world No.1's support box?

We take a look at the team behind Barty.

Craig Tyzzer: Tyzzer has coached Barty since she returned to tennis in 2016 after taking a "sabbatical" to play cricket for Brisbane Heat in the WBBL.

Under Tyzzer, Barty won her first grand slam singles title at the 2019 French Open and became the first Australian woman to reach world No.1 since Evonne Goolagong in 1976.

Adam Schumacher: Schumaker is Barty's physiotherapist.

Garry Kissick: Barty's long-term boyfriend, Kissick is a PGA trainee professional under John Jollins at Brookwater Golf & Country Club in Brisbane. The couple met four years ago at that club - Barty was there to play a round of golf and Kissick was working.

Craig Tyzzer has coached Ash Barty since 2016. Picture: Mark Stewart

Martin Mulligan: Former Australian tennis player and world no.4.

Mulligan made the men's singles final at Wimbledon in 1962 but lost to Australian legend Rod Laver. He is now an executive for Fila.

Alicia Molik: The Australian Open quarter-finalist and former world No.10 first noticed Barty at an under-12s national junior event at Glen Iris in Melbourne back in 2008. Five years later, the pair were brought together at the Fed Cup - 16-year-old Barty made her tournament debut under Australian captain Molik.

Mark Taylor: National lead physical performance coach at Tennis Australia. Barty's strength and conditioning coach, who affectionately calls "Tubs".

Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik is a strong supporter of Ash Barty. Picture: Mark Stewart

Nikki Mathias: From NC Management, Mathias is Barty's manager. She also represents surfer Steph Gilmore and AFL great Simon Black.

Jim Joyce: Barty's first tennis coach. Joyce started working with Barty when she was just four years old. He rarely coached kids that young but immediately made an exception when he saw Barty's natural skill on court.

Jason Stoltenberg: Barty's former long-term coach. The former Australian professional tennis player reached a career high rank of world No.19 in 1994. Stoltenberg coached Lleyton Hewitt from 2001-03 and took on Barty when she was 15-years-old.

Garry Kissick is Ash Barty’s long-term boyfriend. Picture: Mark Stewart

Ben Crowe: Mindset coach. Crowe has also worked with the Australian cricket team, Richmond Football Club, Stephanie Gilmore and Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov. He is a former international marketing director for Nike.

The Barty Family: Proud parents Rob and Josie Barty, sister Ali Egstorf and brother-in-law Nick Egstorf.