The war in art

FROM a small beach town to an exhibition attracting over 275,000 visitors, Joanne Elliott has a promising future ahead of her in the world of art.

Sawtell resident artist Joanne Elliot will be exhibiting her sculpture War of the Worlds at a 1km outdoor gallery, SWELL Sculpture Festival on the Gold Coast's Currumbin Beach.

Joanne uses her art to inspire people to think deeper about the natural world that sustains us and the beauty and fragility of the world which is continually threatened by human impact.

Inspired by the aliens in the 2005 sci-fi film of the same name, War of the Worlds explores Joanne's love of art, science and earthly mechanics through an investigation on how humans interact with their environment and their subsequent impacts upon it.

The ten day exhibition SWELL showcases the works of local, national and international artists as they captivate audiences with messages, tactile creation, intricate detail as they create striking silhouettes along the shoreline.

This year, visitors to the festival can enjoy a multi-faceted creative environment, with the event program featuring a host of engaging family-friendly workshops, a school-based program and captivating guided twilight walks winding through the sculptures at sunset.

The annual festival invites the local community to kick off their shoes and immerse themselves in the internationally acclaimed cultural attraction and experience the atmosphere that continues to captivate art enthusiasts, families, beach lovers and the like.

Where: Pacific Parade, Currumbin Beach, Gold Coast.

When: Friday, September 14 until Sunday, September 23.

Cost: Free.

Visit swellsculpture.com.au