The wait is over: Kmart grand opening this week

IT WAS almost a year ago when it was announced retail giant Kmart would open in Coffs Harbour.

After months of setbacks and rather tedious waiting for excited shoppers, Coffs Central's major new addition is set to open it's doors on Thursday.

Store manager Katrina Tregoning said a total of 160 locals have been employed, and they've been stocking the shelves for over a month.

A total of 20 of the 160 recruits have come across from the Big W store that was previously based at the site.

"It's been quite an adventure to get to this point, that's for sure,” she said.

Kmart store manager Katrina Tregoning. Trevor Veale

With shelves now stocked and bursting with merchandise, the doors of the Coffs Central store will officially open at 8am.

The first 250 purchasing customers will receive a free gift bag, and there'll also be 400 cupcakes, 170 lucky dips for the kids, and children's entertainment with characters from PAW Patrol making an appearance, and face painting.

Ms Tregoning said the staff were expecting a massive rush.

"We've got a lot of give-aways and freebies, and the best gift bags Kmart has ever had,” she said.

The Coffs Central store will be a full-range store, offering outdoor furniture, canvas and mug prints, and far more.

"Because we're a bigger store we'll be able to service the community with a wider range of products,” Ms Tregoning said.