The wait is finally over as racing returns to Coffs Harbour

BACK ON TRACK: Racing will return to Coffs Harbour for the first time in nearly 10 weeks this Friday. The showcase meeting has attracted enormous nomination numbers.

BACK ON TRACK: Racing will return to Coffs Harbour for the first time in nearly 10 weeks this Friday. The showcase meeting has attracted enormous nomination numbers. Leigh Jensen

HORSE RACING: Racing makes a welcome return to Coffs Harbour for the first time in two months this Friday and local trainers are licking their lips at the prospect of finally being able to saddle up at home.

Coffs was last scheduled to hold a meeting on April 23 but this event was washed out due to consistent rain the week prior to race day.

"We can't wait for Friday, the forecast looks good so bring it on,” Coffs Harbour Racing Club CEO Tim Saladine said.

"We had three meetings in March so we got use to racing, then April got washed out so it's been frustrating having to wait until the end of May.”

Making Friday's meet even more tantalising for the trainers is the fact it's a showcase event, with every race worth $30,000.

Unsurprisingly this has seen an increase in willing participants, with 205 horses nominated across the eight races.

Quality thoroughbreds trained in massive operations from Newcastle to the Gold Coast will be in town and intent on taking the prize money home. This means punters can be assured of some high class action on course.

Plenty of local participants will be hoping to secure a run once the fields are finalised, with trainer Brett Bellamy nominating 17 horses alone.

Saladine said Bellamy isn't the only one looking forward to the short walk across the car park instead of loading up a float.

"Brett Dodson recently had to go to the Sunshine Coast for a run, Aiden St Vincent's been to Tamworth and we've had a few in the Highway.

"It should be a great day of racing, we've got Reece Plumbing on board as sponsors so hopefully one or two of the local guys can get a win.”

Gates open on Friday for the eight race program at 11.30am with the first event at noon.

Tickets are $10 for an adult and $5 for concessions.