The voice of the news tells his story

Radio news legend Glenn Daniel is set to release his autobiography on Friday.

RADIO news legend Glenn Daniel, who hails from Coffs Harbour, is this week set to release his autobiography News Times - A Life in Radio.

Glenn chronicles a career in seven iconic radio nesrooms and brings to life the people, stories and behind-the-scenes from 1982 to 2017.

Glenn's career has covered historic world events including reporting from the killing fields of Rwanda in 1994, the 9-11 tragedy in 2001 and being on the finish line as Cathy Freeman won gold at the Sydney Olympics.

"It's been a wonderful trip down memory lane from raw beginnings to covering big stories with extrordinary people over four decades,” Glenn said.

"Oh, and too many early alarms, bad coffee, permanent jet lag and those crazy dreams where everything goes wrong live on air.”

Georgie Gardner, host of the Today Show, who got her break when Glenn employed her in the 2Day FM newsroom in 1994 has written the foreword.

Georgie recounts being mentored by Glenn while covering the Port Arthur massacre.

"It was a privilege to work alongside one of the most accomplished, respected and decent men in the industry and it was an honor to be given the opportunity to express my gratitude for Glenn in his book,” Georgie said.

News Time - A Life in Radio goes on sale on Friday at newstime.media.

Having survived cancer and open heart surgery, all profits from the sale of the autobiography will be donated to the Cardic Research Unit at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for its 'world first' valve replacement program which supercedes the need for open heart surgery.