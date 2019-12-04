The viral sensation you cannot miss at Bluesfest 2020

SHE is the American musician you may have never heard of, but LP is poised to be one of the biggest discoveries of Bluesfest Byron Bay 2020.

With her boy-ish looks and distinctive voice, Laura Pergolizzi has released five albums and three EPs.

She has written hit songs for other artists including Cher, Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys, Leona Lewis, Mylene Farmer, Celine Dion and Christina Aguilera.

LP landed her first major breakthrough as a songwriter, co-writing Rihanna's song, Cheers (Drink to That), featured on Rihanna's fifth studio album Loud, released on November 12, 2010, on Def Jam Recordings.

LP's major label songwriting breakthroughs continued, as she co-wrote Beautiful People, performed by Christina Aguilera.

The song was featured on the Burlesque: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album, which was released on November 22, 2010 through RCA Records.

Born in 1981 on Long Island to an Italian father and an Irish mother, Pergolizzi released one of her best known songs, Lost on You, in November 2015.'

In June 2016, the song featured in the violent and emotionally charged closing scene of the season four finale of Netflix's series Orange Is The New Black.

A video of LP singing the song live went viral after the episode was released and at of this week, it counts more than 372 million views in her Youtube channel, which boasts 2.44 million subscribers.

Besides LP, another surprising name announced to the line up was Guy Sebastian.

The Malaysian-born Australian singer and songwriter was the winner of the first Australian Idol in 2003, and a judge on Australia's The X Factor in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016.

He also represented Australia at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest, finishing in fifth place.

Besides his original music successes, he was rediscovereded by younger audiences when he offered his vocals to a Like a Version session by Paces of LDRU's Keeping Scores in 2016.

At the ARIAs 2019, Sebastian won two awards: Best video and best song, for his hit Choir.

Also announced for Bluesfest Byron Bay 2020's line up were American band Kool & the Gang, who will bring their Disco megahits Celebration, Get Down On it to the festival.

Spanish megaband The Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo will be back to the Bluesfest stage for another party, Flamenco style.

American artists Allen Stone and Dweezil Zappa were confirmed in the line up for the 2020 festival, plus Finnish artist Erja Lyytinen.

The Waifs are an Australian folk rock band formed in 1992 by sisters Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson as well as Josh Cunningham. Their tour and recording band includes Ben Franz and David Ross Macdonald.

Australian artists Troy Cassar-Daley, The Waifs, Blues band Chain and Ash Grunwald were also announced.

Lenny Kravitz, Crowded House, Yola, Patti Smith and Dave Matthews Band, George Benson, Xavier Rudd, Brandi Carlile, The Cat Empire have previously been announced.

• Bluesfest Byron Bay will be held at Tyagarah Nature Reserve from April 9 to 14, 2020.