The upgrade Woopi sporting community needed

THE Woolgoolga community is set to benefit from $125,000 in funding for key capital works.

The money will go toward building community rooms at Woolgoolga United Football Club and will include two additional unisex change rooms, toilet/shower facilities, community meeting rooms, a kitchenette and veranda areas.

The additional rooms would ensure all teams – both men and women – had access to change rooms, and the meeting room would also provide a safe and accessible space for various community groups for meetings.

It was something club president Peter Knott said the club was excited about, especially given the high representation of women in the club.

He said the previous space was not practical.

“For us women’s football has always been big, around 30 per cent of players, so if we had men and womens teams at home it made it really hard.”

The plans for the new Woolgoolga Community Sports Complex.

The funds come from the NSW Government’s Infrastructure Grants program.

With the addition of the multipurpose room and a new training area, he said there would be a good opportunity for schools or other groups to use the facility.

And with the club’s 50th anniversary coming up next year, the race was on to get it ready to make their years extra special.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said $4 million in grants has been awarded statewide to projects across sport and recreation, arts and culture, disaster readiness and essential community infrastructure.

“This is an exciting local project which will help Woolgoolga United Football Club continue to grow and remain a focal point for the community it proudly serves,” he said.

“Our government is pleased to provide this much-needed support which will stimulate local economic activity and help organisations get back on their feet after facing the often devastating impacts of bushfires and COVID-19,” he said.

“The projects will help boost participation in sports, encourage active engagement in local theatres, creative arts and museums, and help communities recover and prepare for future challenges.”

The Infrastructure Grants program is made possible by Clubgrants Category 3, a fund which reinvests profits from registered clubs’ gaming machines into community projects.