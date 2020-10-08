Menu
Man caught urinating in the woods
Offbeat

The unbelievable reason man was hit by car

by SAM FLANAGAN, TRUDY BROWN
8th Oct 2020 11:24 AM
The real reason a man was hit by a car in North Queensland in the early hours of Wednesday morning has been revealed.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene at Burdekin Falls Dam Rd in Ravenswood around 1.20am after reports of a man being struck by a car.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman has revealed that the man who was struck by the car was also the owner of the vehicle.

It's believed the man left the car to relieve himself on the side of the road but forgot to put the handbrake on.

The car has then rolled from it's position and struck the male in his 20s.

A spokesman for the QAS said the car was moving at a slow speed on impact.

Paramedics treated the man for leg and pelvic injuries.

The QAS later transported him to the Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

 

Originally published as The unbelievable reason man was hit by car

car accident editors picks offbeat

