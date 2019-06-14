The ultimate test of will

TESTING THEMSELVES: BMX Bandits team members Shelley Bambrook, David Ellis, Adrian Betts and Myall Quint completed GeoQuest in Yamba last weekend.

TESTING THEMSELVES: BMX Bandits team members Shelley Bambrook, David Ellis, Adrian Betts and Myall Quint completed GeoQuest in Yamba last weekend. Ben Cirulis

ADVENTURE RACING: Ever wondered what it's like to be pushed to breaking point? Adrian Betts doesn't have to.

Betts and his team, the BMX Bandits, completed the GeoQuest adventure race in Yamba last weekend, an event renowned around the country for its brutality.

Adventure racing is the ultimate physical and mental acid test, as competitors push their bodies and minds to complete exhaustion.

Key components of adventure racing include kayaking, hiking, mountain biking and varying twists on orienteering.

The BMX Bandits finished seventh this year, an effort the group were pleased with.

"The field was really tough, there was some top adventure racing teams competing,” Betts said.

"The first day was wet, sandy, muddy and cold. It was tough but the sun came out on the second day which was good.

"We had a good race and nothing went wrong; no mechanical or navigational issues. We've got a few things to work on for next time like our transitions but overall we were happy with our effort.”

Asked what it's like when you know you're close to finishing such a draining event, Betts responded with a relatable simile.

"It's like when you go and buy a pizza and you're driving home from the store. You just want to get home as quick as you can to eat the pizza.”

The 41-year-old said the fatigue from the event hangs around for a couple of days and can linger for as long as a week if the adventure race is a 100-hour event.

So why put your body through it?

"When you're back in your everyday life after a race, things are easier to deal with because you've been mentally and physically pushed, so you know you can do it. The stresses of life don't get to you.

"Though when you have a long break between races the stresses start to reach you again... so it's time for another one.”

The ultimate goal of the BMX Bandits is to get on Eco-Challenge, a expedition race of nearly 500km in Fiji.