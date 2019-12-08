The ultimate late-night wedding snack

Guests at Bree and Daniel’s nuptials are still talking about the surprise late-night fast-food delivery.

Guests at Bree and Daniel’s nuptials are still talking about the surprise late-night fast-food delivery.

When 120 McDonald's cheeseburgers arrive at the end of the night, you know it's been a good wedding.

Guests at Bree and Daniel's nuptials are still talking about the surprise late-night fast-food delivery.

"Dan is known by his friends for loving a sneaky cheeseburger after a night on the town so we wanted to work out a way of incorporating this into our day," Bree says.

"All we really wanted was to have a fun time with our favourite people."

Celebration: Bree Forbes and Daniel Kelly with wedding guests, photography: Figtree Pictures

The newlyweds, of Morningside, in Brisbane's southeast, tied the knot at Summergrove Estate, in Carool, in northern NSW.

A garden ceremony was followed by a barn-style reception with a grazing table and cocktails before a three-course meal.

Reception tables: Bree Forbes and Daniel Kelly’s special day, photography: Figtree Pictures

Bree's love of earthy colours was the inspiration for the cake, floral arrangements and bridesmaids' dresses, and when it came to the first dance, mother-of-the-bride Kerry organised firework flares to explode as the music started.

Lady chums: Bree Forbes and bridesmaids, photography: Figtree Pictures

Bree says, "We chose to do things a little unconventionally. We signed the formal documents at the start of the ceremony, we had small speeches by our siblings which had us in stitches of laughter and we also had our groomsmen pop champagne when we were announced husband and wife."

Happy couple: Bree Forbes and Daniel Kelly, photography: Figtree Pictures

How did you meet?

We met at a previous workplace. Dan resigned to move overseas and I replaced him in the role. Dan then received text messages from his former colleagues saying his "replacement" (Bree) was much better looking. A few years later he returned to the workplace to see if this was really the case. The rest, as they say, is history.

Getting hitched: Bree Forbes and Daniel Kelly, photography: Figtree Pictures

How did Daniel propose?

One Sunday morning Dan got down on one knee in our bedroom and asked me to marry him. It was perfect because no one else was around (except our dog Baxter). Our family was close by so after lunch we were celebrated with champagne. Dan knew if the proposal was too extravagant or in a public place it wouldn't suit who we are.

Ring bling, photography: Figtree Pictures

Honeymoon?

Two nights at Elements of Byron Resort & Spa at Byron Bay, and a European adventure planned for 2020.

What made this uniquely your wedding?

Instead of spending money on wedding favours we decided to donate money to a Brisbane-based charity called Be Uplifted Inc that supports women who are going through breast cancer treatment. We made this decision because both of our mums spent time going through treatment.

Assorted chums: Bree Forbes and Daniel Kelly with bridal party, photography: Figtree Pictures

Special memories?

Being surrounded by our closest family and friends. The energy and love that was surrounding us was so powerful and we will never forget it. Bree's dad walked her down the aisle with her brother Ben singing with the guitar her favourite song Sweet Disposition by Temper Trap.

Cheers! Daniel Kelly and rooster chums, photography: Figtree Pictures

Best advice for other couples planning

a wedding?

The most important thing is to make it personal, make it about you as a couple and make the major decisions together.

Romantic moment: Bree Forbes and Daniel Kelly, photography: Figtree Pictures

THE BRIDE

Bree Forbes, 27

PROFESSION Human resources learning consultant

PARENTS Kerry and David Forbes

BRIDESMAIDS Jacqui Taubman, Bara Karldottir, Rachel Huntley, Luisa Whitehead, Pip Forbes

DRESS George Wu

HAIR My beautiful friend Karlee Kumar who owns Angelic Hair and Beauty

MAKEUP Sabrina Walsh Makeup Artist (@Sabrinawalsh_mua)

FLOWERS Kate Dawes Flower Design

ENGAGEMENT RING Solo Jewellery Designs

Trim: Bree Forbes and Daniel Kelly’s cake, photography: Figtree Pictures

THE GROOM

Daniel Kelly, 31

PROFESSION Physiotherapy student

PARENTS Iubu and Steve Kelly

GROOMSMEN Daniel Seymour, Brenton Hawes, Ogi Latinovic, Chris Kelly, Joe Kelly

SUIT Stuart Suit Specialist

TRANSPORT Currumbin Valley Coaches

ENTERTAINMENT Dan McGahan Music

CAKE Three-tier cake with chocolate, coconut and line, and vanilla (@Poppypie)

CELEBRANT Geoffrey Birt

Special day: Bree Forbes and Daniel Kelly, photography: Figtree Pictures

PHOTOGRAPHY

Figtree Pictures

CONTACT

hannah.davies@news.com.au