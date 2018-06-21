Menu
This central Coffs Harbour home is this week's Real Estate Property Guide cover home
This central Coffs Harbour home is this week's Real Estate Property Guide cover home
The ultimate in luxury city living

Melissa Martin
by
21st Jun 2018 3:30 AM

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in the lap of luxury in the heart of Coffs Harbour this week.

This gated five-bedroom home at 32-34 Aubrey Crescent Coffs Harbour will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Harcourts principal and selling agent Shane Hessenberger said the residence is akin to living in a luxury resort.

"The renovated home takes in five-bedrooms, four bathrooms, four garages, a resort-style pool, outdoor and indoor spas, sauna, wine cellar and indoor and outdoor living zones all on a level 1850 sqm block.

"There are north-facing hinterland views and you're within easy access to the CBD, schools and everything that Coffs Harbour has to offer.”

The gracious home provides easy living with the five bedrooms and three bathrooms located in a wing separate to the main living zone.

The stunning outdoor entertaining zone is a vast space overlooking the pool and spa gazebo; it's the perfect space for spending lazy summer days. The spectacular outlook across the mountains is a superb backdrop.

And for those with a few toys, the four garages are perfect, plus there is a large storage room off the back of the garage.

"This is the perfect home for buyers seeking a turn-key, fully renovated quality home designed for the family first, those seeking privacy or retreat-type buyers, and it also holds appeal for retirees wanting the extra space for parking, grounds all on a single level living,” Shane said.

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide.

