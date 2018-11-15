The ultimate Christmas party for special kids

It's always Santa's second most important day of the calendar, the Special Kids Christmason the Coffs Coast.

It's always Santa's second most important day of the calendar, the Special Kids Christmason the Coffs Coast. Luke Mortimer

IF you've been good this year, you might be in luck to receive an invitation to a special Christmas party.

Coffs Harbour Special Children's Christmas Party is celebrating their 25th event on Sunday, November 25 and expect around 3,000 people to attend.

This Christmas party is designed for children with special needs and their families and is held at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

Invitations are sent out to local hospitals, clinics, support services and other professional carers to be given out to the children.

Everything is provided free of charge for the day so everyone invited can come along and enjoy a fun Christmas party with food, drinks, ice cream, presents, rides, activities and entertainment.

Since the first special children's Christmas party in 1993, over 30,000 children have been invited.

Organiser Annemarie Hodson said the party gives families a short break from their day-to-day and gives them memories of their children with lots of other children and having fun together as a family.

"We are finding a second generation of families benefiting from these events,” Ms Hodson said.

"In circumstances where a condition has a genetic link, parents who attend in the early days are now bringing their own children. The memory of their childhood experience is so strong, they are very grateful to give their own kids the chance to experience the inclusion and generosity demonstrated by the community.

This year, there will be a special area for children having difficulty dealing with loud noises and people. The first hour will be quieter with no amplified music to give children time to get accustomed to the venue.

Funds donated on the day will go to Make-A-Wish Australia to ensure wishes to around 2,000 kids and teens around Australia diagnosed with a life threatening medical condition each year.