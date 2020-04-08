Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Phil Hillyard END OF YEAR 2015
Phil Hillyard END OF YEAR 2015
Cricket

The Ultimate Australian cricket quiz... part TWO!

8th Apr 2020 6:00 AM

You smashed our first Coronavirus quarantine quiz out of the park, but let's see how you handle the heat in round two!

We've crunched the numbers, trawled the record books and delved into the depths of our own twisted cricket brains to, hopefully, have you well and truly stumped.

So grab a cuppa, pop down into a comfy seat and get ready for a few bouncers!

 

Watch Fox Cricket Classics on Kayo including the '97/98 Aus v RSA 2nd ODI & the 2015/16 Aus v India 3rd T20. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming

 

 

 

Originally published as The Ultimate Australian cricket quiz... part TWO!

More Stories

cricket quiz

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police crack down over Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Police crack down over Easter long weekend

        News YOU’LL find yourself facing a hefty fine and possible jail time if you disobey orders to stay home this Easter and are caught travelling with a non-essential reason.

        REVEALED: Clr declares intention for postponed election

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clr declares intention for postponed election

        News This Councillor is finding a new appreciation for the ‘she’ll be right’ Aussie...

        Greater freedom as early as May to revive small business

        premium_icon Greater freedom as early as May to revive small business

        News Restrictions could relax by May as Berejiklian eyes way forward

        Police warn holidayers will cop fines this Easter

        premium_icon Police warn holidayers will cop fines this Easter

        News Easter 2020 is one year tourists will not be welcome in the region.