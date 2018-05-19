Menu
GET BACK: This Gladstone unit went for a bargain price.
Property

Unbelievable coastal bargain

by Barclay White
19th May 2018 2:00 PM

HOW is this for a bargain?

A unit by the coast in central Queensland recently sold for almost the same amount as it did back in the 1980s.

The two-bedder at 1/21 Charles St, West Gladstone was the cheapest residential sale across Queensland for the week when it sold for $57,000.

1/21 Charles Street West Gladstone
Back in 1989 the same unit sold for $54,959, and in 1992 it was sold again for $50,000 according to data from CoreLogic.

The unit block was built in the â€˜70s, and although it is showing its age it has all the essentials, is close to KFC, Aldi and Gladstone West State School.

Inside 1/21 Charles Street West, Gladstone.
The real estate market has had a tough couple of years in Gladstone with high vacancy rates and falling prices.

In the suburb of South Gladstone median house prices have dropped by 29.7 per cent over the last three years, and in West Gladstone the drop has been even harder at 42.9 per cent.

