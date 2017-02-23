The tribute show not to be missed

GET ready for an entertaining night out with costumed shows and renditions of number one hits.

Bee Gees Magic tribute show is coming to C.ex Woolgoolga to perform the greatest hits throughout the decades capturing the mood and memories of the time.

Along with state of the art sound and lighting equipment, audiences won't be able to help themselves but to get up and dance from the beginning of the show.

The members of the show recognise that the Bee Gees wrote number one hits for major artists such as Celine Dion, setting them apart from other shows.

Band members Greg Galatley on keyboards and vocals, Michael Thompson as vocals and Kevin Godwin on guitar and vocals have an additional dimension with the inclusion of singer Laura Hardin.

Laura Hardin

With international vocal standard, Laura will sing number one hits written by the Bee Gees for Celine Dion and more.

Laura doubles as a very important backing vocalist filling out the harmonies with her strong voice.

As a result, the harmonies are striking in their resemblance to the original sounds of the Bee Gees.

Greg Galatley

Greg is a highly experienced multi-instrumentalist and first class vocalist with a striking on stage resemblance to Maurice Gibb.

He is also highly experienced with Bee Gees Tribute productions with this particular show being his third major Bee Gees tribute.

Greg is one of the finest baritone harmony singers around and is extremely well respected in the industry.

Michael Thompson:

An exceptional vocalist is required to reproduce the range and tone required for the role of Barry Gibb.

Not only does Michael reach those notes with ease but he reproduces the tones of Barry Gibb strikingly.

Michael has worked all over the world performing the Barry Gibb part of major Bee Gees shows in five thousand seat stadiums.

His abilities are rare and without doubt Bee Gees Magic is extremely fortunate to count Michael as a member.

Apart from Michael's vocal ability, he is one of the very finest drummers in Australia and is widely recognised as such within the industry.

He does not play drums in the show.

Kevin Godwin:

Kevin is a highly experienced guitarist and vocalist.

Over the years Kevin has worked with many of the highest profile artists in Australia and a couple of mega names from overseas.

The combination of Greg's live keyboard playing and Kevins live guitar work give the show an elevated level of excitement and energy.