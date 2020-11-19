The Treasurer is not Santa: MP on Coffs major developments

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh looking festive following the release of the NSW Budget. Original Photos: Jonathan Ng/Craig McTear.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh looking festive following the release of the NSW Budget. Original Photos: Jonathan Ng/Craig McTear.

NAUGHTY or nice, the people won't always get what they want - especially if they haven't even unwrapped last year's presents.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh made a festive comparison with Santa and his wishlists when discussing how the region fared in the budget, after it was pointed out that aside from Bypass funding, there was not much money for new big infrastructure projects.

And a significant portion of money allocated was for projects which had already commenced, like the $194 million hospital redevelopment and $16 million Coffs Harbour Education campus upgrade.

"The thing is, when you talk about the local infrastructure projects people think it is like a wishlist where you write to the Treasurer - like writing to Santa - and ask for things," he said.

"And the reality is, especially for somewhere like Coffs, we have got a lot of bigger projects on the boil, we had a new police station built not that long ago, a new ambulance station being built at the moment, and a new hospital."

Recent investment for "big upgrades on a lot of the important stuff" meant it was the "wrong stage" to be asking for big new projects but Mr Singh gave assurances that would change as they came closer to completion.

"We are fortunate in that all of our projects were all underway, but that is not to say there won't be further announcements on new projects as the (financial) year goes on."

One of those announcements is expected to be funding for a new Coffs Harbour boat ramp which was one of Mr Singh's key election promises.

It is unclear how much will be allocated to the boat ramp from the $205 million in maritime infrastructure projects which the Budget papers refer to as part of a series of smaller-scale infrastructure projects which can commence quickly and use local suppliers and contractors to boost local economies.

Mr Singh reiterated his strong enthusiasm for the Out and About scheme, which puts $100 in the hands of people for use at a range of participating and eligible businesses across the hospitality and entertainment sector.

"They will have pretty significant consequences for somewhere like Coffs - it will be a real boom for our hospitality and arts and cultural scene. It is very targeted."

All NSW residents aged 18 years and over are eligible to receive four $25 vouchers for use at registered COVID Safe businesses and venues.

To access the scheme people must have a MyServiceNSW account and the NSW Government are encouraging the use of the Service NSW app ahead of the programs launch in early 2021.