The toughest road trip in the Premier League

HITTING OUT: Sawtell have been in fine form with the bat this season. Sam Flanagan

Cricket: With the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League set to break for two weeks following this weekend's games, competition points are at a premium.

After successfully defeating Colts at home last week, Sawtell will be looking to continue to build their home ground into a graveyard for visiting teams.

This Saturday it's the Diggers who will be taking the short trip south, and captain Trevor Bailey acknowledges leaving Richardson Park with a win is one of the hardest asks in the NCCCPL.

"They've got a pretty strong line-up, it will be tough playing them at home but hopefully we can put them under pressure like we did in our first game and have a bit of luck... That will put us close to a win,” Bailey said.

"We need to make sure we bat well and take our catches in the field.

"It's the old saying catches win matches but if we hold onto our chances that will put us in good stead.”

Bailey said his team will be once again be relying on their two highest run scorers to set the tone.

"Hopefully Ty (Adams) and James Bellamy will bat well like they have been and Reuben (Carey) will bowl well,” he said.

Bailey noted that win or lose this weekend, his side have already exceeded his expectations in the opening half of the 2018/19 season.

"I'm really happy. If you told me at the start of the year we'd have two wins by now with the squad we had I'd have taken that any day of the week.

"I'm even more pleased with how we're continuing to improve... so I'm very happy with where we're at.”

The game begins at 1.30pm.