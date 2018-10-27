Menu
LOUNGE RANGERS: Craig and Carolyn McNabb use their campdraft rig as a home away from home.
The top-shelf campdrafting rig you wish you called home

Michael Nolan
by
27th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
FOR some people, campdraft is about sleeping in a swag, cooking dinner over a campfire and sharing stories with rough and tumble stockmen.

But Carolyn and Craig McNabb are not those people.

They represent a new generation of riders who do the campdraft in style.

The couple travel from draft to draft in a converted B-double kitted with all the modern conveniences.

It has three flat-screen TVs, a double bed, a full kitchen, plenty of air-conditioning and a custom leather lounge suite.

"It's our home away from home," Mrs McNabb said.

 

GETTING SOME AIR: The McNabbs supply their horses with fans to cool them after a run in the Warwick Campdraft.
The couple work a commercial santa herd at Moama but spend a lot time on the road.

Their longest run covered 32,000km and took in campdrafts throughout Western Australia, the Northern Territory and North Queensland.

"We're very fortunate at home, we've got great managers and the properties are well looked after," Mrs McNabb said. "We can put our little family of horses in the truck and choof off."

While the McNabbs travel in comfort, their horses have it even better.

 

RUNABOUT: Along with nine horse and a full living quarters, the McNabb campdraft rig has enough room to store their Jeep.
"The float has the best air-bag (suspension) so they get the smoothest ride," Mrs McNabb said.

The rear of the vehicle has enough room for nine steeds. The pen is fitted out with a CCTV network so the McNabbs can keep watch on their horses from the cab while driving.

It carries 2500 litres of water and a similar quantity of fuel, an on-board generator and solar panels.

There's even enough room to store a small Jeep.

    Local Partners