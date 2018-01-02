The top jobs going on the Coffs Coast

Strategic projets officer

This role will involve working closely with leadership and project owners on strategic projects. The successful applicant will provide relevant insights and advice to the Executive and Group Leadership Team. The role is also responsible for sourcing and analysing various state and Federal funding programs, philanthropic and sponsorship opportunities and development of strategic alignment of projects within Council's Delivery Program to opportunities within those funding sources.

Salary - Starting at $96, 341.32 with significant scope for performance based salary progression.

For more information or to apply, email blyde.neser@chcc.nsw.gov.au

Senior housekeeper

Coffs Coast Holiday Parks are looking for a permanent part time senior housekeeper to assist in the coordination and implementation of cleaning of the Holiday Parks Cabins, Villas and facilities to a high standard. The successful applicant will have a minimum of five years relevant experience in a similar role and have the demonstrated ability to lead staff.

Applications close on Sunday, January 7.

For more information, contact Susan Usher on 6648 4432 or visit goo.gl/Mb9ARL

Building maintenance craftsman - Carpenter

Coffs Coast Holiday Parks is looking suitably qualified and experienced individuals. This position is responsible for assisting with the maintenance of Coffs Coast Holiday Parks and associated Reserves building assets and structures to the best possible standard and to provide building maintenance advice and expertise to the organisation.

Requirements - Carpentry Trade Certificate, Craftsman Certificate or equivalent qualification with a minimum of two years experience in building construction work, in a practical hands on capacity, with general knowledge of commercial air conditioning operation, carpentry, and plumbing, electrical and electronic security systems.

Salary - Starting at $55, 256.66 plus super.

Applications close on Sunday, January 7.

For more information, contact Sean Hone on 6648 4438 or visit goo.gl/9A2292

Team leader Biodiversity Coastal and Flooding

Join a dynamic team focused on developing the Coffs Harbour Region for the future. This role has a strong focus on the development of policy and strategies for Council. As a key leadership role, the successful applicant will lead Council's biodiversity, coastal estuary and floodplain management team by driving performance excellence and delivering on the organisation's priorities.

Salary - Starting at $96, 341.32 with significant scope for performance based salary progression.

Applications close on Sunday, January 21.

For more information, contact Sharon Smith on 0447 634 841 or visit goo.gl/S4eiZj

Support of carers - Life Without Barriers

Based in the Mid North Coast Region and working from the Coffs Harbour office, the successful applicant will be responsible for ensuring all Life Without Barriers children and young people receive appropriate, quality care services in a safe and supportive environment.

Applications close at midnight on Tuesday, January 16.

For more information and to apply, visit goo.gl/VfEabf

Chefs and cooks wanted

Cedar Bar and Kitchen in Bellingen is seeking experience applicants who have a background in high quality and beautiful food to join their team. Successful applicants must have the ability to work effectively under pressure in a busy environment, be able to demonstrate a passion for food and beautiful presentation, have excellent organisational skills, efficient and work effectively under pressure and have a strong service management.

For more information, visit goo.gl/XPf9Ee

Underground cable jointer

Reg Latter Electrical Pty Ltd is seeking a qualified certificate three underground cable jointer to join their team. The successful applicant will be a self-starter who thrives on a challenge, have proven supervision skills, strong communication skills, be able to multi task and manage competing deadlines.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/HSL9sC

Part time sales professional

Michael Hill Jeweller is looking for a sales professional to work across a seven day roster. Applicants do not need to have a background in jewellery and training will be provided. The successful applicant will have a mature and positive attitude, have a natural ability to negotiate and build relationships, have immaculate personal presentation and be determined to achieve results no matter the obstacle.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/2ab9nR

Quality manager

Baringa Private Hospital have a position open for a quality manager. The position is the representative for the Hospital Quality Management System and will be required to guide the organisation through the Accreditation process and support and foster a culture that embraces quality whilst striving to continually improve patient outcomes.

Requirements - Registered Nurse with more than 5 years experience, knowledge of the national standards, understanding of accreditation, continuous improvement, clinical risk and clinical governance principles.

Applications close on Friday, January 12.

For more information or to apply, email Jo Brown, Director of Clinical Services at Brownjo@ramseyhealth.com.au

Agricultural technician

A skilled Agricultural technician is required for a full time position on an agricultural farm with raspberries, blueberries and cucumbers in Bucca, NSW. Only applicants with formal qualifications in Horticulture or a minimum of three years relevant experience need apply.

Send your resume to atrcoffsharbour@gmail.com

Casual teaching staff

Orara High School is seeking casual teaching staff across all KLA's for 2018.

For more information or to apply, contact Dany Alarab at dany.alarab@det.nsw.edu.au or visit goo.gl/kSMmbF

Registered nurses

An opportunity for registered nurses to join the clinical team at Master Christi. Successful applicants will be motivated and want to use their nursing skills in an environment of holistic person centred residential care where dignity, respect and quality of life are valued and supported.

For more information or to apply, email hr@scca.net.au or visit goo.gl/d3hJHf

Chef required

The Ruby Indian Restaurant is looking for a chef who will be responsible for preparing dishes according to the restaurants standards while maintaining kitchen cleanliness and food safety. Hospitality qualifications and previous experience in Indian cooking within a restaurant kitchen is required.

Visit goo.gl/y8NXev

Gardener required

A fruit farm in Coffs Harbour is seeking a qualified Gardener to maintain the farm daily. Similar experience in garden and landscape maintenance is required and experience working on a farm is preferred. The successful applicant must have adequate knowledge of pest control and working with chemicals. The position is full time with a competive salary on offer.

Email your resume and cover letter to ns199525@gmail.com