The top 5 jobs in the Coffs/Clarence right now

If biscuit loving Boris Johnson wasn’t otherwise engaged, he would probably be applying for a job with Arnotts in Grafton.

If biscuit loving Boris Johnson wasn’t otherwise engaged, he would probably be applying for a job with Arnotts in Grafton.

WITH the number of advertised job vacancies steadily growing, here is a smattering of some of the more interesting positions currently available.

1) Help people eat biscuits – Grafton

What this job lacks in long hours, it more than makes up for in its ability to spread unbridled joy throughout the biscuit-loving public.

Arnotts is looking for a Sales Support Representative who will be tasked with liaising with supermarkets and stocking and merchandising famous products like Tim Tams, Scotch Fingers and Shapes.

2) Help people get ripped – Bellingen

If transforming that layer of winter weight into ripped muscle is your thing, Bellingen Fitness is looking for a fitness instructor/personal trainer for their gym.

They are after someone with a passion for their own training, committed to personal development, as well as wanting to help clients grow and develop with their fitness goals.

This could be your bag of tricks if you relocate to Bellingen to become a personal trainer.

3) Help people enjoy their holidays – Coffs Harbour

There is nothing like spending time with carefree happy people enjoying a holiday. So why not start work in the ultimate holiday haven – a caravan park.

Reflections Holiday Parks are looking for someone to step into the role of Guest Services Officer at their Boambee Creek site.

4) Help more than 8500 enjoy da club – Sawtell

In his 2003 classic ‘In da club’, the great rap philosopher 50 cent said “You can find me in the club”. If that’s the kind of thing you would like to say everyday, then read on.

Sawtell RSL Club is on the hunt for a Supervisor to oversee daily operations of ‘da club’.

With more than 8500 members, the club is home to plenty of pokies, a bistro, cafe and function room.

You could make 50 Cent’s day by getting a job ‘in da (RSL) club’. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

5) Help people buy their dream car – Coffs Harbour

For many people, nothing beats the thrill of hitting the highway in a Kia Cerato and as a Car Sales Trainee, you can help make that happen.

Mike Blewitt Pty Ltd is looking for trainees for their Kia and Ford franchises and the good news is, car-sales experience isn’t necessary.