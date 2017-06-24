The time to step up is now

WINNING FEELING: Woolgoolga and its prop forward Folauhola Koloamatungi are looking to make a late charge towards the semi finals.

MAKE no mistake about how vital the two points on offer at Bellingen tomorrow are.

Both Woolgoolga and Bellingen sit just outside the top five and a win this weekend could catapult them towards the semis.

"It's a pretty important game this week," Seahorses' coach Brenden Pellegrino said.

"Whoever wins can launch their season, but for the team that loses, you start to look at the mathematics of it and whether or not you're going to finish in the bottom three."

Woolgoolga heads into the contest with renewed confidence.

The Seahorses produced the upset of the season when it played its best half of football against South Grafton last week.

At one stage the Seahorses led the reigning premier 34-0.

Under the guidance of caretaker coach Paul Davies, Sawtell will be looking to bouce back against Orara Valley from two losses in its past three starts including being held scoreless last week by the Grafton Ghosts.

The Panthers currently sit in fourth position on the table but Matt Wakefield still resigned his post in charge of the group.

Coffs Harbour travels to Macksville today for the Comets third game in a week while tomorrow's local derby sees South Grafton at home to the Ghosts.

GROUP 2

Saturday

Macksville v Coffs Harbour

Sunday

Sawtell v Orara Valley

Bellingen v Woolgoolga

South Grafton v Grafton Ghosts