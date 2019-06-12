Football CQ teams warned of potential referee boycott

SOCCER: WORK is being done to prevent a potential soccer referee walkout from Football central Queensland Premier League senior games this weekend.

Below is the statement released by FCQ operations manager Kerry Gray on Tuesday afternoon.

Soccer - Frenchville player Michael Cay playing Central at Ryan Park. Michelle Gately

"Our referees have expressed concern over the ongoing unacceptable behaviour of some spectators and club officials at games," it said.

"As a result, we have tabled a range of measures for clubs to implement from this weekend onwards.

"These measures were raised and accepted at the club presidents' meeting held in Gladstone on Monday night."

Measures will be presented tonight in another club president's meeting in Rockhampton.

"Consideration has been made to potentially withdraw referees from this weekend's senior matches if clubs are unwilling to implement these measures, however this is the least preferred option," the statement read.